The Knicks and Mitchell Modell: New York Celebrates Two Comeback Stories

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everybody loves a comeback. This year, New York City is celebrating the Knicks' long-awaited return to championship glory. Now, Mitchell B. Modell is celebrating a comeback of his own.

After the bankruptcy of Modell's Sporting Goods in 2020, Modell is returning to retail with the launch of MitchellModells.com, a new online-only venture dedicated to sports-inspired merchandise, charitable giving, and celebrating the passion that brings fans together.

Mitchell B. Modell Mitchellmodells.com

The website's launch product is a limited-edition New York championship T-shirt featuring the iconic New York City pigeon, a symbol of resilience, grit, tenacity, and perseverance. The shirt is available now for $20 plus $10 shipping and handling at MitchellModells.com. Five dollars from every shirt sold will help fund free PSA screenings for individuals who cannot afford prostate cancer testing.

"The Knicks are back, and I'm back," said Mitchell B. Modell. "This is a comeback story for New York, for basketball, and for me. I've spent my entire life serving sports fans, and now I'm excited to do it again in a new way."

For Modell, the charitable mission behind the launch is deeply personal. His father died from prostate cancer in 2008. His brother battled both testicular cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Modell himself survived stage IIIC melanoma after being given only a 20 percent chance of surviving five years.

"Cancer has impacted every member of my family," said Mitchell B. Modell. "My father was a huge Knicks fan. Some of my greatest memories were going to games with him and sharing our love of sports. If we can help provide free PSA screenings and save lives through early detection, then we're doing something meaningful."

The launch comes during Men's Health Month and is part of Modell's effort to raise funds for free PSA screenings. His goal is to sell 100,000 shirts and generate $500,000 to help provide screenings for people who might otherwise go without them.

The featured championship shirt incorporates the image of the New York City pigeon, a symbol Modell believes perfectly captures the spirit of both New Yorkers and Knicks fans.

"The pigeon survives everything," said Mitchell B. Modell. "It's tough, adaptable, relentless, and proudly New York. That's what this city is all about."

MitchellModells.com will focus on non-licensed, sports-inspired merchandise celebrating local teams, memorable moments, community pride, and winning traditions. Future designs and collections will continue to support charitable causes while bringing fans together around the teams and communities they love.

To officially launch the venture, Modell will host a press conference on Monday, June 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at The Kimberley Hotel, 145 East 50th Street, New York City. The event coincides with his 72nd birthday and marks the beginning of the next chapter in his retail career.

For more information or to purchase merchandise, visit MitchellModells.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mitchell B. Modell

917-209-9400

[email protected]

SOURCE Mitchell Modell