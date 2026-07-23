The Kortney Wilson Group Launches Sports & Entertainment Division

Bringing Bespoke Real Estate Representation to Athletes, Entertainers, and Public Figures

Nashville-based luxury real estate advisor and television personality Kortney Wilson introduces a specialized division built on discretion, design expertise, and nearly three decades inside the entertainment industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kortney Wilson Group, the Nashville-based luxury real estate practice led by Kortney Wilson, announced today the launch of its Sports & Entertainment Division, a specialized advisory service built for athletes, entertainers, executives, and other public figures whose lives, and real estate decisions move differently than most.

Photo Credit: Kathy Thomas Photography

The new division formalizes a practice Wilson has quietly built over years of representing high-visibility clients offering white-glove service, strategic market insight, and absolute discretion, delivered by someone who has lived on both sides of the table.

"Real estate has never been about transactions for me. It has always been about transition — executed with precision, and grounded in trust," said Kortney Wilson, founder of The Kortney Wilson Group. "Athletes, entertainers, and executives aren't just buying a house. They're navigating contracts, timing, privacy, and a move that's tied to their identity and their career. This division exists because I understand that world firsthand, and I know what these clients actually need from the person representing them."

Built From Nearly Three Decades at the Intersection of Entertainment and Real Estate

Wilson's path to real estate is anything but conventional. Originally from Canada, she relocated to Nashville in 1998 to pursue a career in music and entertainment — a decision that became the foundation of a lifelong connection to the city she now calls home. Her early career included a recording contract with Disney's Lyric Street Records, a role on ABC's One Life to Live, and international success as a recording artist.

She later became an established presence in the home and design space, starring in the internationally successful series Masters of Flip and Making It Home, both airing globally on HGTV and Hulu. In early 2026, she returned to television with the breakout hit Life Is Messy, a design-driven series that further cemented her reputation for transforming not just homes, but the lives lived within them.

That dual perspective — as entertainer and designer — became the foundation of her real estate approach. Having lived the realities of the entertainment world, Wilson understands what many agents do not: privacy is non-negotiable, timing is fluid, decisions are high-stakes, and relocation is rarely just about real estate. It's about lifestyle, identity, and transition.

A Specialized Approach for a Specialized Clientele

After nearly 28 years in Nashville, Wilson has developed an intimate knowledge of the city's neighborhoods, growth corridors, and discreet off-market opportunities, along with a trusted network spanning entertainment, sports, and business circles. Over time, her work naturally evolved beyond traditional real estate into advisory-level representation — a shift that led directly to the creation of the KWG Sports & Entertainment Division.

The division is designed for clients who require more than representation — they require someone with an understanding of contracts, timing, relocations, privacy considerations, and the layered decisions that come with high-visibility careers. Wilson brings personal insight to every relationship, particularly for clients transitioning into or out of Nashville's fast-moving entertainment and sports ecosystem, having made that same move herself nearly three decades ago while building a career under public visibility.

Today, Wilson approaches real estate through a luxury lens that blends design, investment strategy, and lifestyle curation. Her background as a producer, performer, and designer allows her to see not just what a property is, but what it can become — and how it fits into the life a client is building next.

About The Kortney Wilson Group

The Kortney Wilson Group is a Nashville-based luxury real estate practice led by Kortney Wilson, in affiliation with eXp Realty. Known for its off-market access, deep local network, and design-forward approach, the Group serves clients navigating major life transitions with clarity, discretion, and confidence. The newly launched Sports & Entertainment Division extends that approach to athletes, entertainers, executives, and public figures, offering fast, private, and on-your-terms representation. Learn more at thekortneywilsongroup.com.

Contact:

Kortney Wilson

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SOURCE Kortney Wilson Group