The Lakeshore Inn Unveils Newly Renovated Guest Rooms in Lake Oswego

The newly renovated rooms feature refreshed interiors, contemporary furnishings, updated flooring, modern lighting, new soft goods, and selected finishes designed to create a brighter and more comfortable stay. Each update was chosen with today's traveler in mind while maintaining the relaxed lakeside atmosphere guests expect.

"As we continue investing in the future of The Lakeshore Inn, every improvement is made with our guests in mind," said Keeley O'Brien, Owner of The Lakeshore Inn. "These renovated rooms offer a more comfortable and contemporary experience while preserving the peaceful waterfront setting that makes our hotel unique. We are excited to welcome returning guests and introduce new visitors to everything our property and Lake Oswego have to offer."

Located on the shores of Lakewood Bay, the hotel places guests steps from downtown Lake Oswego. Nearby favorites include Mann's on the Lake, Domaine Serene Wine Lounge, Lake View Taphouse, St. Honoré Bakery, and Jewel Box Steak. Guests can also explore boutique shopping, Millennium Plaza Park, Foothills Park, scenic walking paths, and seasonal community events.

The Lakeshore Inn also welcomes business travelers and small groups with an on-site meeting room available for meetings and gatherings. For larger events, nearby Ironlight offers additional event space within walking distance of the hotel.

The guest room renovation is one phase of the property's ongoing improvement plan, with ownership continuing to invest in updates that elevate comfort while preserving the character of this locally owned lakefront destination.

The renovated rooms are now available for reservation. Guests can learn more or book their stay at www.thelakeshoreinn.com or by calling (503) 636-9679.

About The Lakeshore Inn

Located on Lakewood Bay in Lake Oswego, Oregon, The Lakeshore Inn is the city's only hotel located directly on the water. Independently owned by locals Keeley and McKenzie O'Brien, the boutique property offers waterfront accommodations, complimentary parking, a year-round heated outdoor pool, meeting space, and walkable access to downtown dining, shopping, parks, and recreation.

SOURCE The Lakeshore Inn