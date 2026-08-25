THE LANDES GROUP COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ENCORE MEDICAL CENTER, FINALIZES LONG-TERM LEASE WITH UAMS

Ownership structure enables UAMS to expand while preserving institutional capital

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Landes Group, a Dallas-based real estate investment firm specializing in healthcare real estate and capital solutions, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Encore Medical Center, a 108,055-square-foot hospital in Bryant, Arkansas, and finalized a long-term lease agreement with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), which will operate the facility.

"This was one of the more intricate transactions we've undertaken, and it took careful coordination to align the interests of every party," said Brett Landes, president and CEO of The Landes Group. "We're proud of the outcome we delivered for both UAMS and Arkansas Heart Hospital, and we're excited to begin what we believe will be a strong partnership with both UAMS and Arkansas Heart Hospital."

The Landes Group acquires Encore Medical Center and finalizes a long-term lease with UAMS. Post this

The acquisition reflects The Landes Group's healthcare investment strategy, pairing ownership with financing structures that allow providers to preserve capital for patient care, expansion and other institutional priorities. For UAMS, that approach brings Encore into its hospital system without the upfront capital investment of a direct purchase.

Financing partner CGA Capital supported the acquisition, continuing a longstanding relationship with The Landes Group that has spanned more than $1.2 billion in completed transactions.

The acquisition underscores The Landes Group's continued focus on healthcare real estate as the firm partners with providers to unlock capital, support expansion and develop financing solutions that meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

About The Landes Group

Founded in 2007 and based in Dallas, The Landes Group is a private real estate investment firm specializing in the acquisition of single-tenant, net-leased assets across the corporate and healthcare sectors. The firm's platform is built around sale-leaseback transactions, re-tenanting strategies, and structured lease and debt restructurings designed to create liquidity and capital flexibility for the operators it partners with. In recent years, The Landes Group has expanded its healthcare real estate practice, adding hospital, medical office and specialty care facilities to its portfolio.

SOURCE The Landes Group