The Largest Police-Community Engagement Project In History -- National Faith & Blue Weekend -- To Take Place October 8 - 11, 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National law enforcement groups, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and Atlanta-based social change organization MovementForward, Inc. are jointly organizing the most consolidated police-community engagement project in history - National Faith & Blue Weekend 2021 ( Faith & Blue ), with approximately 2,000 activities occurring nationwide October 8 - 11.

Faith & Blue is a non-partisan, non-sectarian effort aimed at breaking down biases and building bridges between law enforcement and the communities they serve. The mission is to facilitate safer, stronger, and more unified communities by connecting law enforcement officers and residents through local faith-based and community organizations.

The events will serve as the culmination of National Community Policing Week. This historic effort involves every major national law enforcement group in the United States as well as with the federal agencies most directly engaged with local law enforcement. The co-organizers include:

FBI National Academy Associates

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association

Fraternal Order of Police

Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association

International Association of Chiefs of Police

International Brotherhood of Police Officers

International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators

Major Cities Chiefs Association

Major County Sheriffs of America

National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives

National Black Police Association

National District Attorneys' Association

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and Museum

National Narcotics Officers' Associations' Coalition

National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

National Police Foundation

National Sheriffs' Association

Police Executive Research Forum

These national partnerships are matched by an unprecedented collaboration with more than 50 state sheriffs', police chiefs', and prosecutors' associations.

During National Faith & Blue Weekend 2021, law enforcement agencies across the country will partner with faith-based and other community groups to host public activities focused on repairing and strengthening the bond between communities and those that protect them. The activities will include forums and town halls, peace and unity walks, picnics, athletic events, vigils, and other activities that foster an environment of problem-solving, resolution, and reconciliation. Local events can be found here.

"For the past several years, we've seen enormous strains in the relationship between law enforcement and communities," says MovementForward CEO and Faith & Blue lead organizer Rev. Markel Hutchins. "Recent times have proven that we cannot simply march and protest away the problems — we have to turn our pain into power," continues Rev. Hutchins. "Our pathway to progress around policing as a nation is a collaborative one that focuses on our commonalities rather than our differences."

National Faith & Blue Weekend is sponsored by FirstNet, Built with AT&T and the Motorola Solutions Foundation.

For more information about National Faith & Blue Weekend, or to find an event near you, visit www.faithandblue.org.

National Faith & Blue Weekend (Faith & Blue) is a collaborative initiative that builds bridges and breaks down biases through activities and outreach amongst law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve. Faith & Blue is a program of MovementForward, Inc., a solutions-focused, social change organization based in Atlanta, Georgia led by noted human and civil rights leader, the Rev. Markel Hutchins. Faith & Blue organizers represent every major national law enforcement group and faith tradition in the U.S.

