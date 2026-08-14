The Law Offices of John David Hart: Texas Woman Sues Victory Medical Center Pharmacy, an Austin Compounding Pharmacy, After Hospitalization Following IV Infusion From Recalled Lot

Lawsuit alleges the pharmacy distributed compounded Glutathione from a lot later recalled over elevated bacterial endotoxin levels

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of John David Hart announced today that it filed a lawsuit in Travis County, Texas, on behalf of Amber DeeAnn Knowles against Victory Medical Center Pharmacy, LLC, individually and d/b/a VMC Pharmacy. The lawsuit alleges that Ms. Knowles suffered a severe reaction and was hospitalized after receiving an IV infusion that included compounded Glutathione from a lot later included in the pharmacy's voluntary nationwide, patient-level recall.

FDA Recall Glutathione images

According to the petition, Ms. Knowles received an IV infusion at a Texas wellness clinic on June 17, 2026. The petition alleges that within minutes she experienced head and neck pressure, uncontrollable shaking, elevated heart rate and blood pressure, and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The petition further alleges that she had a fever and a prolonged QT interval and remained hospitalized through June 21, 2026.

The lawsuit alleges that the Glutathione administered to Ms. Knowles was Lot 1981940. On August 5, 2026, Victory Medical Center Pharmacy announced a voluntary nationwide, patient-level recall of certain lots of Compounded Glutathione 200 mg/mL Multi-Dose Vials, including Lots 1981940, 1980571, and 1984345. According to the recall announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, testing identified elevated bacterial endotoxin levels in the recalled product.

The recall's risk statement said there was a "reasonable probability that injectable products with elevated endotoxin levels could cause significant medical events, including fevers, hypotension, inflammatory reactions, anaphylactic shock, and death." The recall announcement also reported adverse events including fever, chills, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, tachycardia, changes in blood pressure, body aches, and injection-site reactions. It stated that the affected product was distributed in Texas, Florida, and New York.

"Our client sought a routine wellness infusion and, within minutes, suffered symptoms that led to ambulance transport and hospitalization," said attorney John David Hart. "The lawsuit alleges that the Glutathione she received came from the same lot later included in the pharmacy's recall for elevated bacterial endotoxin levels. We intend to seek answers and accountability for Ms. Knowles."

Mr. Hart's office represents other individuals who report experiencing adverse reactions after receiving Glutathione products distributed by Victory Medical Center Pharmacy or VMC Pharmacy. Individuals with information about such reactions are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of John David Hart.

The lawsuit seeks damages for medical expenses, physical pain and suffering, mental anguish, impairment, and other losses for Ms. Knowles. It asserts negligence based claims and, in the alternative, products liability claims, and gross negligence claims.

About The Law Offices of John David Hart

The Law Offices of John David Hart, based in Fort Worth, Texas, represents clients in wrongful death and serious personal injury cases. John David Hart is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law and Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is also certified as a Civil Trial Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. www.hartlaw.com

Media Contact:

John David Hart

Law Offices of John David Hart

5750 Edwards Ranch Road

Fort Worth, Texas 76109

Telephone: 817/870-2102

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of John David Hart