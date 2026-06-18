The Lazenby Preserve, A New Kind of Retreat, Takes Shape Near Red River Gorge

Kentucky's Newest Outdoor Community Offers Private Lots, Preserved Land, and a Return to Nature

LEECO, Ky., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazenby Preserve, a master-planned outdoor recreation community located in Lee County, Kentucky, is now offering its first private home sites to the public. Situated just minutes from Slade and one of the most visited outdoor destinations in the eastern United States, the community is designed to meet the growing demand for nature-based living while prioritizing preservation and long-term land stewardship. Prospective buyers, investors, and those wishing to stay informed are encouraged to visit www.lazenbypreserve.com or contact us to learn more.

"Our vision is to create a place where people can slow down, enjoy the land, and feel connected to the outdoors."— Virginia "Gigi" Lazenby Post this Lake Cabin 1

As tourism continues to increase in the Red River Gorge, more individuals and families are seeking opportunities to spend extended time in the area. Lazenby Preserve offers a solution by providing private home sites within a thoughtfully designed community that prioritizes both access to nature and responsible development.

"Lazenby Preserve is a special place where the Appalachian Mountains begin to rise in Eastern Kentucky," said Virginia "Gigi" Lazenby. "Our vision is to create a place where people can slow down, enjoy the land, and feel connected to the outdoors. Whether it is time on the trails, by the lakes, or simply getting away, we want this to be a place people can return to, with opportunities for a range of homes, short-term stays, and outdoor experiences."

Rather than focusing on density, the development emphasizes open space and outdoor access. Approximately 1,800 acres within the community will be set aside for property owners to enjoy for recreational use, including trail riding, hiking, and wildlife viewing.

The development includes a range of property options, from smaller home sites suited for efficient, low-impact builds to future phases featuring gated sections with larger parcels and more private settings. These planned areas will include custom-built homes designed to capitalize on the region's terrain, elevation, and scenic views.

The first lots are now available in the Zachariah Landing area of Lazenby Preserve, offering buyers the opportunity to be part of the community's initial phase.

Lazenby Preserve is designed to appeal to a broad range of buyers, including those seeking weekend retreats, second homes, or investment properties. In addition, designated areas for RV and tent camping will be incorporated into the overall plan, while remaining separate from residential home areas to preserve privacy and community character.

This project reflects a broader national trend toward outdoor-focused living, where buyers are prioritizing space, nature, and flexibility. By combining private ownership with preserved land and recreational access, Lazenby Preserve offers a model for how development can align with the natural environment rather than compete with it.

Lazenby Preserve is currently preparing for additional phases as the community continues to grow.

SOURCE The Lazenby Preserve