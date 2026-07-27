The Leapfrog Group Publishes Ratings for An All-Time Record Number of U.S. Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit rating health care facilities on patient safety and quality of care, today published 2026 ratings for an all-time record number of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), totaling more than 6,000 facilities nationwide. This includes more than 2,400 hospitals, representing over 80% of all inpatient beds in the United States, and more than 3,900 ASCs. The results mark the highest level of participation in Leapfrog's 26-year history.

Leapfrog Hospital Survey results are derived from hospitals' voluntary participation in the 2026 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. ASC ratings are derived from three sources: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data, voluntarily uploaded and verified accreditation information submitted by facilities, and voluntary reporting through the 2026 Leapfrog ASC Survey 2.0. Leapfrog's ratings are always available to the public free of charge.

"It took more than two decades to get here, but this record participation confirms that transparency is now the norm in American health care--and declining to be transparent is the exception," said Leah Binder, Leapfrog President & CEO. "Of all the quality and safety reporting facilities do, Leapfrog is the only program for the express purpose of public transparency. We thank these hospitals and ASCs for their leadership and accountability."

Leapfrog's record-level participation was driven in part by its Regional Leaders, business coalitions across the country that encourage hospitals and ASCs in their communities to submit Survey data.

"As Regional Leaders, we bring together employers, purchasers, and community voices to work directly with hospitals and surgery centers and keep pushing for the transparency patients deserve," said Linda Schwimmer, JD, president and CEO of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute and chair of The Leapfrog Group's board of directors. "Transparency on quality creates greater awareness, focus and accountability, all of which lead to better care for patients. That is why this growth in public reporting matters."

Today's published results also mark the launch of Leapfrog's ASC Public Reporting Program, which reports safety and quality information for ambulatory surgery centers nationwide. Hundreds of ambulatory surgery centers voluntarily participated by uploading and verifying accreditation information, submitting the Leapfrog ASC Survey 2.0, or both. This allows Leapfrog to publicly report on measures addressing patient rights and ethics, health equity, hand hygiene and informed consent.

"Ambulatory surgery centers account for the majority of surgeries in the United States, yet patients have historically had limited information about their safety and quality," said Missy Danforth, senior vice president of health care ratings at The Leapfrog Group. "We applaud the ambulatory surgery centers that are embracing transparency by voluntarily sharing data with Leapfrog. By publicly reporting more data on more ASCs than ever before, Leapfrog is helping patients compare their options and encouraging facilities to demonstrate their commitment to safe, high-quality care."

Publicly reported results are updated monthly to reflect the latest available data. Hospitals and ASCs can submit Survey data through November 30, 2026, the late submission deadline for the 2026 Leapfrog Hospital Survey and ASC Public Reporting Program.

In 2026, Leapfrog also introduced the Full Transparency Badge to recognize hospitals and ASCs that voluntarily complete, affirm, and submit all sections of their respective Leapfrog Surveys, further highlighting organizations committed to comprehensive public reporting.

Explore the Leapfrog Hospital Survey Results and ASC Public Reporting Program results here.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit organization driving a movement for patient safety and transparency. Leapfrog collects, analyzes, and publicly reports data on hospital and ambulatory surgery center performance to help patients, purchasers, and other stakeholders make informed health care decisions. Leapfrog's flagship initiatives include the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a biannual letter grade focused exclusively on hospital safety, and the Leapfrog Hospital Survey. This voluntary survey publicly reports hospital performance on patient safety and quality measures. Leapfrog's ratings and reports are peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public.

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SOURCE The Leapfrog Group