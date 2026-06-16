The Learning Center at Almaden Country Day School Earns Orton-Gillingham Academy Accreditation

Only Accredited Program West of Kansas and One of 20 Nationwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Almaden Country Day School (ACDS) announced that The Learning Center (TLC) has earned accreditation from the Orton-Gillingham Academy (OGA), effective May 12, 2026, following a rigorous three-year review process. The accreditation recognizes TLC's commitment to providing high-quality instruction for students with language-based learning differences, including dyslexia.

With this achievement, The Learning Center at ACDS becomes the only Orton-Gillingham Academy-accredited instructional program west of Kansas and one of only 20 accredited programs in the United States.

Orton-Gillingham Academy accreditation is awarded to programs that demonstrate excellence in instructional practices, educator preparation, curriculum implementation, professional development, and organizational support. The process included a comprehensive self-study and extensive review by Academy evaluators.

"Pursuing this accreditation reflects our commitment to ensuring students receive instruction grounded in proven, research-based practices," said Cecilia Robb, Head of The Learning Center. "Earning accreditation from the Orton-Gillingham Academy validates the quality of our work and provides families with confidence that their children are receiving exceptional support."

The accreditation also provides access to specialized professional development opportunities available exclusively to accredited programs, helping TLC faculty continue to strengthen their expertise and instructional effectiveness.

The Learning Center serves students with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences within the broader Almaden Country Day School community. Students receive specialized Orton-Gillingham instruction while participating in the school's academic, extracurricular, and social programs.

"Families no longer need to choose between specialized learning support and a comprehensive independent school experience," said Dr. Olaf Jorgenson, Head of School. "Students at ACDS can receive accredited Orton-Gillingham instruction while remaining fully integrated in an extensive enrichment and elective program alongside their peers."

During its accreditation site visit, the Orton-Gillingham Academy team highlighted both the school culture and instructional environment. In its report, the team noted the strong support shown by school leadership and faculty for The Learning Center's mission and praised the welcoming atmosphere that helps students feel engaged and eager to learn. Evaluators also observed classrooms that fostered both emotional well-being and academic growth.

The initial accreditation is valid for three years, with subsequent renewal cycles extending to five years.

Founded on the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to become a confident reader and learner, The Learning Center provides specialized support for students with language-based learning differences while maintaining access to a rigorous academic program and inclusive school community.

About Almaden Country Day School

Almaden Country Day School is an independent school serving students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade in San Jose, California. Through engaging academics, social-emotional development, and individualized learning, ACDS helps children discover their gifts, preparing them to become confident learners, critical thinkers, and engaged citizens. The Learning Center extends that mission by providing specialized instruction and support for students with language-based learning differences, including dyslexia.

Media Contact

Olaf Jorgenson, Ed.D.

Head of School

Almaden Country Day School

+1 408-997-0424

[email protected]

https://www.almadencountrydayschool.org

SOURCE Almaden Country Day School