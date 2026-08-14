The Lumber Manufactory locates new sawmill in New Albany

Sawmill operation creating more than 50 jobs

Project represents corporate investment of $15 million

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sawmill operator The Lumber Manufactory has located a sawmill operation in New Albany. The project represents a corporate investment of more than $15 million and the creation of more than 50 jobs.

TLM constructed a sawmill in New Albany to make use of Mississippi's abundant pine sawtimber, a key factor in the company's decision to locate in the state. The New Albany location also creates new opportunities for private landowners to sell their timber.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. AccelerateMS and Union County also are assisting with the project.

TLM was founded in 2023 by a team of executives who helped build and scale some of America's most innovative companies, including Anduril, Blue Origin and Nvidia.

The company's New Albany facility is now operational.

"Forestry is one of our state's leading industries, and TLM is capitalizing on one of our greatest natural assets – our abundant timber resources. The company's New Albany sawmill also creates new opportunities for Mississippi timberland owners by providing another market for their timber while creating more than 50 jobs and bringing a new multimillion-dollar project to the state. These are the kinds of wins that grow local tax bases and create opportunities that carry over for generations." – Gov. Tate Reeves

"TLM's new sawmill in New Albany adds to the continued momentum driving growth across our state. Companies choose Mississippi because they can build faster and go farther thanks to our exceptional resources, skilled workforce and strong public partnerships. TLM is the latest to recognize the opportunities that make Mississippi a premier place to grow and succeed." – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

"Mississippi has been an outstanding partner in bringing this facility to life, and we are grateful to Governor Reeves, MDA, AccelerateMS, Union County and the New Albany community. America has a timber surplus and a lumber manufacturing deficit and our new state-of-the-art mill here creates a tremendous opportunity to build more sawn wood products at home. We are proud to begin that work in Mississippi." – TLM Co-Founder & CEO Michael Grasso

"The Lumber Manufactory's decision to establish their first mill in Union County is wonderful news. We are grateful to the company for their investment in our county and for providing our citizens with more options for obtaining good paying, quality jobs. We are committed to helping TLM flourish and prosper as they continue to ramp up production." – Union County Board of Supervisors President C.J. Bright

"We are pleased with The Lumber Manufactory's decision to locate in the Glenfield Industrial Park. We appreciate the company's decision to invest in our community. New Albany has a well-documented track record of providing a unique ecosystem for diverse manufacturers to establish operations from startup to production and beyond. We look forward to working with TLM to continue their momentum and growth." – City of New Albany Mayor Jeff Olson

SOURCE The Lumber Manufactory