The Lustgarten Foundation Honors Pioneers in Pancreatic Cancer Research at Annual Inspiring Hope Gala

Elizabeth Jaffee, MD, Eileen M. O'Reilly, MD, and Erasca recognized for advancing scientific discovery, patient care, and therapeutic innovation.

UNIONDALE, N.Y., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 3, the Lustgarten Foundation welcomed supporters, researchers, physicians, industry leaders, and philanthropic partners to its annual Inspiring Hope Gala at Peak at The Edge in Hudson Yards. The event celebrated the scientific momentum that is reshaping the future of pancreatic cancer care and the leadership, investment, and collaboration making that momentum possible.

From left to right: Andrew Lustgarten, Chairman of the Board, Linda Tantawi, CEO, Lily Green, featured pancreatic cancer patient, Eileen O'Reilly, MD, Elizabeth Jaffee, MD, Jonathan E. Lim, MD, David Tuveson, MD

The Foundation honored Elizabeth Jaffee, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine, with the Hope Through Scientific Leadership Award for her vision in shaping Lustgarten's Clinical Program into a program of depth, rigor, and national impact. Eileen M. O'Reilly, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, received the Hope Through Compassion Award for her unwavering commitment to patients and her leadership in developing novel clinical research. Jonathan E. Lim, MD, CEO, accepted the Hope Through Science Award on behalf of Erasca, recognizing the company's pioneering efforts to develop new treatment options for patients with pancreatic cancer and other RAS/MAPK-driven cancers. Together, this year's honorees exemplify the scientific vision and clinical excellence driving the field forward.

Lily Green, a 24-year-old pancreatic cancer patient, shared how Dr. O'Reilly's expertise and compassion gave her hope for the future following her diagnosis. The reunion was a powerful reminder that behind every breakthrough and clinical trial are patients whose lives are transformed through both scientific innovation and exceptional care.

Over nearly 28 years, the Lustgarten Foundation has invested $333 million in 386 high-risk, high-reward research projects, driving nearly every major advancement in the field. The Foundation's unique strategy focuses on areas of greatest patient need and opportunity: early detection, personalized medicine, and therapeutic development.

"Each of this year's honorees represents a different dimension of progress in pancreatic cancer research, from scientific leadership and patient care to the development of transformative new therapies," said Linda Tantawi, CEO of the Lustgarten Foundation. "At Lustgarten, our role is to identify the most promising opportunities, invest in bold science, and bring the right people together to accelerate impact. When we align science, industry, and philanthropy around a shared mission, we can change what is possible for patients and their families."

Every year, the Lustgarten Foundation recognizes individuals and organizations at the forefront of pancreatic cancer research, highlighting those whose work is redefining patient options and expectations. In 2025, the Foundation honored Revolution Medicines for advancing KRAS-targeted therapies, recognizing a breakthrough built on years of scientific investment, collaboration, and persistence. Since then, that progress has translated into meaningful clinical impact, culminating in the FDA's unprecedented Expanded Access designation for daraxonrasib, Revolution Medicines' pan-RAS inhibitor. This year's honorees build on that momentum, demonstrating the interconnected ecosystem required to turn scientific discovery into better outcomes for patients.

"This moment proves what sustained scientific investment can achieve in a field that has historically been defined by few options for patients," said David Tuveson, MD, Cancer Center Director at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and Chief Scientist of the Lustgarten Foundation. "Breakthroughs such as daraxonrasib are the result of years of foundational research and scientific risk-taking. While the recent success of RAS inhibitors marks a major milestone in the treatment of pancreatic cancer, our next challenge is clear: bringing researchers, clinicians, and industry together to develop combination strategies that can deliver lasting benefit for patients. The Lustgarten Foundation is uniquely positioned to unite the scientific community and help drive the next chapter of discovery."

More than 185 Americans receive a pancreatic cancer diagnosis every day, and the disease is projected to become the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. At a time when the broader scientific enterprise faces significant disruption, including funding uncertainty, strain on research institutions, and growing challenges to sustaining innovation, the need for continued investment in pancreatic cancer has never been greater. As the world's largest private funder of pancreatic cancer research, the Lustgarten Foundation remains committed to supporting the most promising science and accelerating progress toward its mission of transforming pancreatic cancer into a curable disease.

SOURCE Lustgarten Foundation