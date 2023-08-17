The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market size is expected to increase by USD 17.7286 Billion between 2023 and 2027 | Increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors drive the market growth.

News provided by

Technavio

17 Aug, 2023, 04:45 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 17,728.56 Million at a CAGR of 12.03% from 2022 to 2027. This surge is driven by several key factors:

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market 2023-2027

  • Increasing Demand for Automation: There is a growing demand for automation in various industrial sectors to improve efficiency, reduce manual errors, and enhance productivity. MOM software plays a crucial role in automating manufacturing processes, allowing real-time control, and facilitating better decision-making on the shop floor.
  • Need for Operational Efficiency: Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on improving the quality of their operations to stay competitive in the market. MOM software provides insights into production processes, identifies bottlenecks, and enables optimization, leading to increased operational efficiency.
  • Digital Transformation of Manufacturing Operations: The ongoing digital transformation in manufacturing operations is pushing companies to adopt advanced technologies like IoT, data analytics, and cloud computing. MOM software integrates with these digital technologies to provide timely information to decision-makers, enabling effective management of workflows and processes.
  • Industry-Specific Requirements: Various industries, such as automotive, food and beverages, chemical, and pharmaceutical, have unique requirements in their manufacturing processes. MOM software offers tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of each industry, driving its adoption in diverse sectors.
  • Compliance and Quality Management: Manufacturers face strict regulatory requirements and quality standards in various industries. MOM software assists in ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining consistent product quality.

Overall, these factors collectively contribute to the surge in demand for manufacturing operations management (MOM) software as companies recognize its potential to drive operational excellence and competitiveness in today's rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape. Learn how Covid-19 impacted the market growth or the drives, trends, and challenges by downloading the sample report.

Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market

The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market provides software solutions to improve efficiency, automation, and decision-making in manufacturing processes. MOM software enables real-time control, data analytics, and optimization, driving operational excellence in various industries, including automotive, food and beverages, chemical, and pharmaceutical. The market is extensively covered in this report, including market segmentation by end-user (automotive, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges. Historic market data from 2017 to 2021 is also included. To buy a complete report on the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market, click here.

Below are some companies actively implementing various strategies to enhance their presence and competitiveness in Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market.

  • Aegis Industrial Software Corp.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • ARC Advisory Group
  • ATS Global B.V.
  • Critical Software
  • Dassault Systemes SE
  • Durr AG
  • ECI Software Solutions Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Epicor Software Corp.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • iBASEt Inc.
  • Panasonic Holdings Corp.
  • Rockwell Automation Inc.
  • Royal Cargo Inc.

These companies are implementing various strategies to enhance their presence in the market, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches.

Below, find some similar reports:

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market: The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.07% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,651.66 million. The report covers market segmentation by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), deployment (hybrid, on-premises, and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software: The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.24% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 52.18 billion. The report covers market segmentation by product (OSS and BSS), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading market research and consulting firm, providing clients with actionable insights and data-driven solutions to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Technavio offers over 17000 Market research reports, covering 800+ technologies, spanning 50 countries.

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Recreational Boats Market to grow by USD 5.6315 Billion from 2022 to 2027; A. H. Wadia Boat Builders, Azimut Benetti SpA & Baja Marine to emerge as key contributors- Technavio

Skincare Products Market to grow by USD 42.41 Billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027; Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp. & Bare Necessities Zero Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd to emerge as key players- Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.