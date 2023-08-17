The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market size is expected to increase by USD 17.7286 Billion between 2023 and 2027 | Increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors drive the market growth.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market size is expected to grow by USD 17,728.56 Million at a CAGR of 12.03% from 2022 to 2027. This surge is driven by several key factors:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market 2023-2027

Increasing Demand for Automation: There is a growing demand for automation in various industrial sectors to improve efficiency, reduce manual errors, and enhance productivity. MOM software plays a crucial role in automating manufacturing processes, allowing real-time control, and facilitating better decision-making on the shop floor.

There is a growing demand for automation in various industrial sectors to improve efficiency, reduce manual errors, and enhance productivity. MOM software plays a crucial role in automating manufacturing processes, allowing real-time control, and facilitating better decision-making on the shop floor. Need for Operational Efficiency: Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on improving the quality of their operations to stay competitive in the market. MOM software provides insights into production processes, identifies bottlenecks, and enables optimization, leading to increased operational efficiency.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on improving the quality of their operations to stay competitive in the market. MOM software provides insights into production processes, identifies bottlenecks, and enables optimization, leading to increased operational efficiency. Digital Transformation of Manufacturing Operations: The ongoing digital transformation in manufacturing operations is pushing companies to adopt advanced technologies like IoT, data analytics, and cloud computing. MOM software integrates with these digital technologies to provide timely information to decision-makers, enabling effective management of workflows and processes.

The ongoing digital transformation in manufacturing operations is pushing companies to adopt advanced technologies like IoT, data analytics, and cloud computing. MOM software integrates with these digital technologies to provide timely information to decision-makers, enabling effective management of workflows and processes. Industry-Specific Requirements: Various industries, such as automotive, food and beverages, chemical, and pharmaceutical, have unique requirements in their manufacturing processes. MOM software offers tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of each industry, driving its adoption in diverse sectors.

Various industries, such as automotive, food and beverages, chemical, and pharmaceutical, have unique requirements in their manufacturing processes. MOM software offers tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of each industry, driving its adoption in diverse sectors. Compliance and Quality Management: Manufacturers face strict regulatory requirements and quality standards in various industries. MOM software assists in ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining consistent product quality.

Overall, these factors collectively contribute to the surge in demand for manufacturing operations management (MOM) software as companies recognize its potential to drive operational excellence and competitiveness in today's rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape. Learn how Covid-19 impacted the market growth or the drives, trends, and challenges by downloading the sample report.

Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market

The Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market provides software solutions to improve efficiency, automation, and decision-making in manufacturing processes. MOM software enables real-time control, data analytics, and optimization, driving operational excellence in various industries, including automotive, food and beverages, chemical, and pharmaceutical. The market is extensively covered in this report, including market segmentation by end-user (automotive, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceutical, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report also includes an in-depth analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges. Historic market data from 2017 to 2021 is also included. To buy a complete report on the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market, click here.

Below are some companies actively implementing various strategies to enhance their presence and competitiveness in Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market.

Aegis Industrial Software Corp.

ABB Ltd.

ARC Advisory Group

ATS Global B.V.

Critical Software

Dassault Systemes SE

Durr AG

ECI Software Solutions Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Epicor Software Corp.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

iBASEt Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Royal Cargo Inc.

These companies are implementing various strategies to enhance their presence in the market, such as strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, and product launches.

Below, find some similar reports:

Manufacturing Execution Systems Market: The manufacturing execution systems (MES) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.07% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,651.66 million. The report covers market segmentation by end-user (discrete industries and process industries), deployment (hybrid, on-premises, and cloud-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Operations Support Business Support (OSS BSS) Software: The operations support business support (OSS BSS) software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.24% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 52.18 billion. The report covers market segmentation by product (OSS and BSS), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading market research and consulting firm, providing clients with actionable insights and data-driven solutions to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. Technavio offers over 17000 Market research reports, covering 800+ technologies, spanning 50 countries.

SOURCE Technavio