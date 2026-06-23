The Mapping Software Behind America's Viral Maps Just Got Faster and Smarter

Maptitude 2026 adds a plain-language AI data assistant in Maptitude Online and a rebuilt, faster map engine

NEWTON, Mass., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- You have probably seen a Maptitude map without knowing it. The data behind recent headlines on America's best fast-food burger, the map of Massachusetts' remarkable Dunkin' density, the study that found Montana is obsessed with motorcycles: all were built with Maptitude, the business mapping software that companies large and small use to design sales territories, plan routes, and choose store locations. Today, Caliper released Maptitude 2026, its fastest and most capable version yet:

Rebuilt map engine: Maps pan up to 5.8 times faster.

Maps pan up to 5.8 times faster. AI-powered Maptitude Online wizard: Lets users ask for data in plain English and automatically builds the map for them.

Maptitude turns spreadsheets and location data into maps that drive decisions. Retailers, logistics teams, banks, hospitals, and government agencies use it to see their data on a map and act on what they find.



"The maps people share for fun, like where America's burger chains cluster, run on the same software businesses use to plan sales territories and routes. For 2026 we made Maptitude faster and easier to use, and in Maptitude Online you can build a data map just by asking for it."

Stewart Berry, VP

Maps That Make the News

Free Maptitude maps appear regularly on topics from craft breweries and roller coasters to election results and home prices:

National and trade coverage: Maps featured in outlets including Men's Journal, Vox, Big Think, and The Washington Post.

Maps featured in outlets including Men's Journal, Vox, Big Think, and The Washington Post. The Bulwark: one map, showing that more than 80% of Massachusetts residents live within 2-miles of a Dunkin', anchored a video by The Bulwark, a political outlet with over 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, that drew more than 163,000 views in its first 16 hours.

one map, showing that more than 80% of Massachusetts residents live within 2-miles of a Dunkin', anchored a video by The Bulwark, a political outlet with over 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, that drew more than 163,000 views in its first 16 hours. Reddit favorite: Maptitude maps have been viewed more than 5 million times, including a market-share map of IHOP versus Waffle House with over 200,000 views and a map of how U.S. ZIP Codes nest together with nearly 900,000.

The Featured Maps gallery demos the maps businesses can create with Maptitude.



Recognized by Independent Reviewers

Maptitude is consistently recognized in independent, user-verified reviews:

Info-Tech Research Group: 2026 Data Quadrant Champion for Geographic Information Systems, with the highest composite score in the GIS category (8.4 out of 10) and six Top Feature awards, all drawn from verified user reviews. In that report, 94% of users said they would recommend Maptitude and 99% planned to renew.

2026 Data Quadrant Champion for Geographic Information Systems, with the highest composite score in the GIS category (8.4 out of 10) and six Top Feature awards, all drawn from verified user reviews. In that report, 94% of users said they would recommend Maptitude and 99% planned to renew. G2: Top Software Product in its 2026 Best Software Awards, with a 4.7 out of 5 rating from 148 reviews on G2.

Maptitude 2026 (desktop/online, subscription/perpetual) is only US$795. Start a free trial or request a demo.



Contact:

Stewart Berry

***@caliper.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13153754



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Caliper Corporation Mapping Software