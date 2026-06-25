The Mather Receives Wine Spectator Award

Signature restaurant recognized as a leading culinary destination

TYSONS, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mather received an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator's 2026 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world's best restaurants for wine.

The award recognizes The Mather's signature restaurant, Tashi, for its exceptional wine program, which features a rotating cellar of more than 100 bottles from diverse regions, varietals and formats – many of which can't be purchased from traditional retailers. Unique in the senior living space, The Mather's wine program is managed by a sommelier and curated to complement Tashi's fresh culinary themes each month, encouraging residents to continuously explore new flavors.

"This rare honor is a testament to our team's dedication to create a world-class experience for all who dine at Tashi," Mather President and CEO Mary Leary said. "At Mather, our vision is to change the way society views older adults, which means we push the boundaries within and beyond our industry. Every day, this vision inspires us to create innovative and unforgettable food and beverage programs.

"Our residents are discerning diners and cultured world travelers, and our team has always reflected this through the culinary arts. We've built similar dining experiences within all Mather communities over the years. To be recognized by Wine Spectator and other award programs, stands as proof that our approach matches the caliber of the finest restaurants."

Wine Spectator is the world's leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the web's most comprehensive wine site. The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists offer at least 75 selections and feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

The Mather's wine program reflects patterns found in upscale restaurants nationwide. In 2026, wine accounted for 68% of total beverage sales at The Mather, with selection split between 64% bottles and 36% by-the-glass.

This award represents The Mather's growing recognition for its food and beverage program. In May, The Mather was awarded the first-ever Platinum Plate of Distinction in North America by the International Council on Active Aging, the highest level of achievement for culinary excellence in senior living. Much like Michelin stars define culinary excellence, the ICAA Plate of Distinction establishes a rigorous, hospitality-focused standard for senior living.

"Our team is incredibly proud to create moments beyond the ordinary and deliver exceptional culinary experiences to residents," said Assistant Vice President of Food & Beverage Thad Parton. "We draw inspiration from all over the globe, telling our story through fresh ingredients and great service, with each course building on the last. We constantly challenge ourselves to enhance the ever-changing menu at Tashi with unexpected wine offerings and creative cocktails. For Wine Spectator to believe in what we are doing is priceless."

In addition to its wine offerings, The Mather's beverage service includes handcrafted cocktails and mocktails, luxury teas and locally roasted coffee from M.E. Swing Coffee Roasters in Alexandria, VA. At The Mather, small details matter, such as embossed ice cubes and evening tea service, as does sustainability with waste reduction technology and recycling practices.

The Mather opened in 2024 and has transformed wellness living for adults age 62 and better in the Washington D.C. area. A life plan community, The Mather offers luxury apartment homes and amenities like spa services, including a salt room; curated experiences like Sensory Symphony Swim, which incorporates guided meditation, sound bathing and live music in its pool; and a full fitness studio with saltwater pool and outdoor terrace for yoga and tai chi. The Mather also offers assisted living and memory support through its on-site health center, Kokua, which currently has limited openings available for non-residents.

To learn more about The Mather's culinary program, visit themathertysons.com/restaurants.

About Mather

Based in Evanston, Illinois, Mather is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1941 that is dedicated to a vision of changing the way society views older adults. Mather creates Ways to Age WellSM through programs, places and residences for today's older adults. These include developing and operating communities that support older adults in pursuing wellness and fulfillment; sparking creativity and connections for older adults in Chicagoland and beyond; and through Mather Institute, conducting research and incubating innovation to help all live and age well.

SOURCE Mather