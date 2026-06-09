THE MENKITI GROUP EARNS FOURTH SILVER HAMMER AWARD FOR REHABILITATION OF 204 MAIN STREET IN DOWNTOWN WORCESTER

Recognition Highlights Firm's Long-Term Investment in Worcester While Bringing New Housing to Main Street

WORCESTER, Mass., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Menkiti Group is pleased to announce that it has been recognized with a 2026 Silver Hammer Award from the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce for the rehabilitation of 204 Main Street in Downtown Worcester.

The award marks the fourth Silver Hammer Award earned by The Menkiti Group and recognizes the firm's continued commitment to investing in Downtown Worcester through the adaptive reuse of historic properties, the creation of new housing opportunities, and the revitalization of Main Street.

Olympic Lofts Exterior Rendering - 204 Main Street, Worcester, MA

204 Main Street exemplifies that approach. Through the rehabilitation of a long-underutilized downtown building, the project will bring 20 new residential apartments and activated ground-floor neighborhood-serving retail space to Main Street while preserving an important piece of Worcester's architectural and commercial history.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce," said Bo Menkiti, Founder & CEO of The Menkiti Group. "We are especially grateful to Tim Murray and his team for their leadership and continued commitment to Worcester's growth and success. For more than a decade, we have been committed to investing in Downtown Worcester and creating projects that preserve historic assets, expand housing opportunities, support local businesses, and strengthen neighborhoods. This award reflects not only the rehabilitation of 204 Main Street, but also the collaborative efforts of our many public and private partners who share a belief in Worcester's future growth and success."

The project design team is led by Gregory J. O'Connor Associates Architects in collaboration with JMR Designs (Mechanical, Plumbing, Fire Protection), Shepherd Engineering (Electrical) Graves Engineering (Civil), and Johnson Structural Engineering. Additional partners include Epsilon Associates (Historic), Campbell Environmental, and Klein Hornig LLP (General Counsel). D.F. Pray serves as the General Contractor and Scalora Consulting Group maintains a dual role as Project Manager and Owner's Representative during construction.

The opening of Olympic Lofts will be complemented by the continued operation of Garden Fresh Courthouse Café on the first floor of the building. A longstanding downtown destination, Garden Fresh remains an active gathering place for breakfast, lunch, and catering needs, serving residents, downtown workers, visitors, and the broader Worcester community.

Located in the heart of Downtown Worcester, 204 Main Street has long been part of the city's commercial fabric. The building formerly served as a home to Kane's Furniture and the Olympic Sports and Trophy Company, businesses that helped shape the character and identity of Main Street for generations of Worcester residents.

Through its rehabilitation, The Menkiti Group has preserved the character and legacy of 204 Main Street while introducing new residential life to the downtown core. The forthcoming opening of Olympic Lofts will mark the building's next chapter and add 20 new apartments to Worcester's growing downtown residential community. For residential leasing inquiries, please contact Kam Murphy of the Castinetti Realty Group (774.232.8009 or [email protected]).

The transformation of 204 Main Street is part of The Menkiti Group's broader investment strategy in Worcester. The project joins the firm's growing portfolio of Downtown Worcester properties, including 526-536 Main Street, 554 Main Street, and 6 Chatham Street. The Menkiti Group also continues to advance the redevelopment of 401-409 Main Street, formerly home to Shacks Clothes, and the former Denholm Building across from City Hall. In the last decade, The Menkiti Group has invested more than $50 million dollars into the ongoing revitalization of Downtown Worcester, with another $100 million dollars in its Worcester development pipeline, reflecting the firm's long-term commitment to Worcester and its belief in the continued growth and revitalization of the city.

About The Menkiti Group

The Menkiti Group is a Washington, D.C. based real estate and development company dedicated to transforming lives, careers and communities through real estate. Founded in 2004 by Bo Menkiti, they operate as a double bottom line company, measuring success not only in financial returns but also in positive social change. Their commitment is to drive neighborhood impact with a long-term lens, fostering inclusive growth in urban and inner-ring urban markets. The Menkiti Group has invested more than $400 million in emerging neighborhoods along the East Coast and has participated in the development of more than 4.9 million square feet of real estate. In Worcester, the firm's growing portfolio reflects a long-term commitment to downtown revitalization through the adaptive reuse of historic buildings, the creation of new housing, and strategic investment in the city's urban core.

https://www.menkitigroup.com/olympic-lofts-menkiti-group

SOURCE The Menkiti Group