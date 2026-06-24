THE MEXICO FUND, INC. ISSUES ITS 2026 SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT

COLUMBIA, Md., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXF), today issued its fiscal 2026 Semi-Annual Report for the period ended April 30, 2026.

A full version of the report is available at the company´s website – www.themexicofund.com

Semi-Annual Report 2026 Highlights

During the first half of fiscal year 2026, the Fund's NAV per share registered a total return of 15.13%, compared with a return of 17.69% registered by its benchmark, the Morgan Stanley Capital International ("MSCI") Mexico Index, while the Fund´s market price registered a total return of 12.57%. As of April 30, 2026, the Fund's market price has outperformed the benchmark during long-term periods of one-, three-, and ten- years and since December 2008, when the current portfolio management team assumed investment management responsibilities, as shown in the table below:



Annualized % Return in USD

1-year 3-years 5-years 10-years Dec-08 MXF Market Price 44.38 14.40 13.59 6.95 9.20 MXF NAV 33.38 10.23 12.79 6.32 8.79 MSCI Mexico Index 41.29 12.81 14.83 6.74 7.76

As of April 30, 2026, the Fund's market price and NAV per share were $21.14 and $24.65, respectively, reflecting a discount of 14.24%, compared with a discount of 11.94% at the end of fiscal year 2025.

At its December 2025 meeting, the Board decided to increase the Fund´s quarterly distributions under its MDP, from $0.25 per share to $0.35 per share, representing a significant increase of 40.0%. Accordingly, the Fund has declared a distribution of $0.35 per share to be paid on July 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of July 22, 2026. Since the implementation of the MDP in September 2008, the Fund has paid a total of $28.68 per share in cash distributions to stockholders.

The Fund´s Expense Limitation Agreement was renewed for fiscal year 2026 with a cap on the ordinary expense ratio (which excludes the performance component of the Investment Advisory fee, among other extraordinary expenses) of 1.40%, so long as Fund net assets remain greater than $260 million. The Fund's ordinary expense ratio during the first half of fiscal year 2026 was 1.34%, below the limit of 1.40%.

About The Mexico Fund, Inc.

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company with the investment objective of long-term capital appreciation through investments in securities, primarily equity, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The Fund provides a vehicle to investors who wish to invest in Mexican companies through a managed non-diversified portfolio as part of their overall investment program.

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Fund's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, the risks and uncertainties described in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Fund undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by The Mexico Fund or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

CONTACT:

Tofi Dayan

+5255-9138-3350

Email: [email protected]

Patricia Baronowski Pristine Advisers, LLC

+1-631-756-2486

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Mexico Fund, Inc.