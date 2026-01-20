The Michael J. Fox Foundation Launches 2026 "Parkinson's IQ + You" Event Series to Educate, Empower and Connect People and Families Living with Parkinson's Disease

Since 2019, the Parkinson's IQ + You educational series has traveled across the United States reaching more than 18 locations and serving over 10,000 Parkinson's patients and families. The live programming supports families while they learn more about the disease, the elements of a comprehensive care team, effective communication between patients and healthcare providers, the latest PD treatments and those in development, as well as the value of participating in clinical research studies.

"People with Parkinson's are at the heart of everything we do and urgently drive our mission to end the disease," said Stephanie Paddock, MJFF's vice president of community fundraising and events. "These events help connect our community and strengthen the collective momentum driving progress toward better treatments, and ultimately, a cure."

Event Series Provides Free, Educational Support on Navigating Care and Research

Parkinson's IQ + You is designed to support Parkinson's patients and their care partners at every stage of the disease. This year, the event will visit multiple cities across the United States, delivering full-day programming and a Parkinson's Partner Expo that will connect event attendees with national and locally-based community resources — from physical, occupational and speech therapists to clinical trial teams and exercise and wellness programs. Staffed throughout the day, the Expo will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect in-person to learn the latest information about the disease, tools to optimize care, and explore ways to engage with the community.

Live panels will feature experts ranging from movement disorder specialists and speech language pathologists to clinical researchers and patient advocates, including:

"Building Your Parkinson's Care Team," where panelists will discuss how to make the most of a doctor's appointment, including the value of seeing a movement disorder specialist, and what it looks like to build a comprehensive care team;





"Exploring the Latest in Parkinson's Research," which will share the latest advancements in Parkinson's research, highlighting the promise and momentum in today's bustling therapeutic pipeline, and finally,





"Turning Education into Action," will feature local community members to discuss different strategies to navigate the disease — whether through participation in research, support groups, fundraising for a cure or advocating for Parkinson's policy priorities.

The 2026 series will be hosted by MJFF Patient Council member and PD advocate, Allie Signorelli, who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease at 47 years old. Allie previously hosted the 2025 Parkinson's IQ + You event series. Her thought leadership and advocacy have grown a substantial Parkinson's community online through her Instagram account @imstillallie.

"For those of us living with the disease, Parkinson's can come with a unique set of challenges and questions, especially for those who are recently diagnosed. The Parkinson's IQ + You event series provides people and families with Parkinson's an opportunity to not only learn and connect with others but also be a part of today's incredible research momentum," said Allie Signorelli, 2026 Parkinson's IQ + You event moderator. "I am filled with gratitude for the Parkinson's community and honored to use my voice to amplify the wealth of resources available to support them."

Parkinson's IQ + You will benefit from the contributions of premier event sponsors — Acadia Pharmaceuticals and Blue Rock Therapeutics.

Free registration for the event, which includes complimentary breakfast and lunch, is available at michaeljfox.org/PDIQ. Confirmed locations and dates are as follows:

Henderson, Nevada: Saturday, March 14 at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa





St. Louis, Missouri: Saturday, August 15 at the Marriott St. Louis Grand





Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas: Saturday, September 19 at Live! by Loews - Arlington





Washington D.C.: Saturday, October 24 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center

Serving the Parkinson's Community through Education and Accessibility

The Michael J. Fox Foundation — through its Parkinson's IQ + You events and other community touchpoints — is committed to building inclusive onramps for diverse populations of patients and families to meaningfully engage in education and research. Parkinson's IQ + You is committed to amplifying a wide range of panel participants, including patients, care partners, researchers and clinicians who reflect diverse representation from within the Parkinson's community as well as the variability of the disease itself. The 2026 series also will provide expanded services such as assisted hearing, live Spanish-translation of programming and materials, and access to travel accommodations such as ground transportation vouchers.

"Having access to information in your own language is vital — not only for understanding the disease but also for communicating effectively with patients, relatives, family members, and the broader community. Ensuring this kind of inclusion is critical, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to learn more about Parkinson's through this event" said Patricia Jaramillo, Parkinson's IQ + You Nashville participant and caregiver to a person living with Parkinson's.

About The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors, and volunteers. In addition to funding $2.5 billion in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; creates a robust open-access data set and biosample library to speed scientific breakthroughs and treatment with its landmark clinical study, PPMI; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events, and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world. For more information, visit us at www.michaeljfox.org, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

