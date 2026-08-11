The Missing Piece of Retirement Planning: Why Your Health May Be Your Greatest Financial Asset

Jennifer Scherer and Jeff Smith are helping Americans rethink retirement by treating good health as one of life's most valuable financial assets.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Pew Research Center, only around 26% of US adults feel very confident that they will have enough income and assets to last throughout their retirement years. People are used to getting a lot of information about retirement planning that focuses on the numbers, but rarely about what an incredible asset good health can be. Co-founders of the Fitness & Finance Podcast are putting this crucial, often overlooked asset in the spotlight.

Fitness & Finance Radio Podcast

"Good health is such a powerful asset in retirement, and people usually don't connect the dots," said Jeff Smith, co-founder of Fitness & Finance Radio podcast, financial planning expert, personal trainer, master-level Pilates instructor and owner of founder of The Retirement Smith. "We want to help ensure everyone connects those dots and gets the most out of their retirement planning. The goal isn't simply to live longer, but to live better."

With all eyes and plans on the finance side of things, health as an asset is often overlooked or put on a back burner. But making it a high priority can lead to more wealth during retirement years, especially when one looks at the numbers associated with it. In July 2026, Fidelity Investments released their 25th annual Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate report, explaining that a 65-year old retiring in 2026 can expect to spend an average of over $185,000 over the course of their retirement. This can be even higher for those who have chronic conditions.

Maintaining good health may not be able to completely eliminate all health care costs during retirement, but it can certainly make a sizeable difference. Research published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine reports that adopting a healthy lifestyle as early as possible would increase the likelihood that today's workers will enjoy financial security in retirement. They also report that the most influential resources related to retirement outcomes are financial resources, health, and in some cases, social networks. It is imperative that people make health a top priority when planning for retirement.

Good health habits can help people maintain their independence and allow them to enjoy retirement more. A few important things to keep in mind include:

Health matters. There's more to retirement planning than the finances. It's wise to start thinking of one's health like an investment portfolio, as it can lead to lower health care costs.

There's more to retirement planning than the finances. It's wise to start thinking of one's health like an investment portfolio, as it can lead to lower health care costs. Train for retirement. Many people simply save for retirement, which is not enough. Focus on training for it by making such things a priority as balance, strength, flexibility, cardiovascular health, etc.

Many people simply save for retirement, which is not enough. Focus on training for it by making such things a priority as balance, strength, flexibility, cardiovascular health, etc. Eat for longevity. The food consumed is part of financial planning, because a nutritious diet can help reduce risks of costly chronic diseases. It can also help reduce medical expenses.

The food consumed is part of financial planning, because a nutritious diet can help reduce risks of costly chronic diseases. It can also help reduce medical expenses. Manage stress. There's a real toll that chronic stress can take on one's health and decision making. Do things to help keep stress from taking over.

There's a real toll that chronic stress can take on one's health and decision making. Do things to help keep stress from taking over. Get checkups. It's a good idea to do a retirement planning checkup at least twice per year. This gives everyone a chance to review the efforts they are making when it comes to finances and their health.

It's a good idea to do a retirement planning checkup at least twice per year. This gives everyone a chance to review the efforts they are making when it comes to finances and their health. Keep costs down. Getting healthier and fitter doesn't have to be expensive. There are plenty of low cost and free things to do to improve and maintain good health. These include eating healthier, getting enough sleep, being socially connected, walking, and doing strength training.

Getting healthier and fitter doesn't have to be expensive. There are plenty of low cost and free things to do to improve and maintain good health. These include eating healthier, getting enough sleep, being socially connected, walking, and doing strength training. Focus on small changes. Don't be overwhelmed by making a lot of big changes all at once. Focus on making small consistent changes. Over time, they add up and will have a lasting impact.

Health is the missing piece for most people when it comes to financial planning for retirement. Health and finances go hand-in-hand, influencing one another. Good health can become a high value asset during retirement, while poor health will likely lead to financial drain and strain, as the mounting health care costs add up. Focusing today on a healthier lifestyle, prevention, and building good habits should play a foundational role.

"We want everyone to see how health and finances are connected and to know what they can do to care for both," said Jennifer Scherer, co-founder of the Fitness & Finance Radio podcast, registered dietician, medical exercise specialist, certified personal trainer, master-level Pilates instructor and founder of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio. "By bridging the gap between these two issues, we are helping more people to truly be prepared for their future and to get more enjoyment out of it."

Smith and Scherer are a married couple who co-founded the Fitness & Finance Radio podcast, where they come together to share their fields of expertise. The information focuses on offering a mix of nutrition, healthy lifestyle, and financial retirement planning strategies. Listeners can tune in to hear the duo discuss the issues and gain advice and insight that may help them now and in their retirement years. The Fitness & Finance Radio podcast is available for free on YouTube. Recent episode topics cover credibility, stress, funding adult children, saving money and losing weight on vacation, obesity and preventative care, and more. To get more information and listen, visit the site at: https://fitnessfinancepro.com/index.html or watch on YouTube.

About Fitness & Finance Radio

Fitness & Finance Radio is a podcast produced by the married couple Jeff Smith and Jennifer Scherer. Smith is a financial planning expert and founder of The Retirement Smith, located in Fredericksburg, Va. Scherer is a registered dietitian, fitness expert, and founder of Fredericksburg Fitness Studio. To get more information and listen to the podcast, visit the site at: https://fitnessfinancepro.com/index.html or watch on YouTube.

Sources:

Pew Research. How Americans are feeling about their finances as they age. November 2025. https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2025/11/06/how-americans-are-feeling-about-their-finances-as-they-age/

Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments Shares 25th Annual Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate. July 2026. https://newsroom.fidelity.com/pressreleases/fidelity-investments--shares-25th-annual-retiree-health-care-cost-estimate--highlighting-the-importa/s/0dd560b4-98cb-492e-bdec-f7168f97aede

American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine. Health and Wealth: The Importance for Lifestyle Medicine. April 2021. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8299921/

SOURCE Fitness & Finance Radio podcast