The Moorman Center for Space Studies, the National Security Space Association's independent think tank, releases a report entitled, "America's Asymmetric Vulnerability to Navigation Warfare: Leadership and Strategic Direction Needed to Mitigate Significant Threats" authored by Marc Berkowitz

Jul 18, 2024, 13:44 ET
WASHINGTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moorman Center for Space Studies, the National Security Space Association's independent think tank, today released a report entitled, "America's Asymmetric Vulnerability to Navigation Warfare: Leadership and Strategic Direction Needed to Mitigate Significant Threats." Authored by Marc Berkowitz, a member of NSSA's Board of Advisors, the report describes growing threats to the U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS) and makes recommendations to mitigate vulnerabilities to such threats and reestablish U.S. leadership in space-based and terrestrial positioning, navigation, and timing.
