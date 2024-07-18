The Moorman Center for Space Studies, the National Security Space Association's independent think tank, releases a report entitled, "America's Asymmetric Vulnerability to Navigation Warfare: Leadership and Strategic Direction Needed to Mitigate Significant Threats" authored by Marc Berkowitz

National Security Space Association

Jul 18, 2024, 13:44 ET

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moorman Center for Space Studies, the National Security Space Association's independent think tank, today released a report entitled, "America's Asymmetric Vulnerability to Navigation Warfare: Leadership and Strategic Direction Needed to Mitigate Significant Threats." Authored by Marc Berkowitz, a member of NSSA's Board of Advisors, the report describes growing threats to the U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS) and makes recommendations to mitigate vulnerabilities to such threats and reestablish U.S. leadership in space-based and terrestrial positioning, navigation, and timing.

Chair of the Moorman Center for Space Studies, Chris Williams, stated, "Most Americans take the availability of GPS for granted, yet threats to GPS are real and growing. This timely report provides a compelling argument for regaining U.S. leadership in, and assuring the resilience of, space-based and terrestrial PNT and lays out a clear, actionable strategy to accomplish this objective."

Dana Goward, President of the Resilient Navigation & Timing Foundation, stated, "Focused leadership, properly empowered and resourced, is essential to restore America's global PNT leadership."

The paper can be viewed using this link https://nssaspace.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/NAVWAR-FINAL.pdf 

