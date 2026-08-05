The Mr. Christmas Original "Message in a Bottle" Keepsake Becomes a Breakout Hit of the Season

The 93-year-old holiday brand's signature piece is having a moment online, decades after it was first created.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Christmas, the family-owned heritage brand behind some of the most collected holiday decor in America, is seeing its beloved Message in a Bottle keepsake surge in popularity online, with the product racking up millions of views and shares across social media with videos from real fans.

The concept is simple and, for many families, deeply emotional: record a message, seal it inside the bottle, and pop the cork to hear it again year after year. Grandparents record their voices for grandchildren, parents capture a child's laugh at a certain age, and families build a growing archive of holidays past - one bottle at a time.

"This piece has always meant something to our family, it was one of my father's ideas, and it's been part of our collection for as long as I can remember," said Merril Hermanson, granddaughter and namesake of the founder, and Executive Vice President at Mr. Christmas. "Seeing a whole new audience fall in love with it now, decades later, is exactly the kind of full-circle moment we hope for as a heritage brand."

As imitations have started to appear on the market, Mr. Christmas is reminding shoppers that the original Message in a Bottle comes only from Mr. Christmas, the brand that created it. One important feature sets the original apart: the recorded message stays intact even when the batteries are changed, so the voices inside are never lost.

Watch it in action.

Message in a Bottle is available now at QVC and mrchristmas.com.

About Mr. Christmas: Founded in 1933, Mr. Christmas is a family-owned, third-generation business dedicated to bringing the magic of the holidays into homes around the world. Known for its nostalgic, collectible designs - including musical and animated keepsakes and treasures - Mr. Christmas continues to connect with a new generation of collectors.

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SOURCE Mr. Christmas