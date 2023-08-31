The Nanoparticle Formulation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

In order to enhance the bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drugs and achieve their targeted delivery, drug developers are inclined towards the utilization of nanoparticle formulation technologies and outsourcing nanoparticle formulation operations to service providers

The advancements in nanotechnology have paved the way for adoption of nanoparticles as a novel mode of drug delivery for therapeutics and vaccines. Moreover, nanoparticles have emerged as a versatile tool for biomedical imaging. However, the formulation of these complex structures is associated with various challenges, such as requirement of extensive technical expertise, high capital investment and stringent regulatory policies for their development. As a result, outsourcing has become a preferred business model in this domain, allowing drug developers and researchers to leverage a broader range of advanced nanoparticle formulation technologies and cost-effective solutions.

Key Market Insights

Over 100 nanoparticle formulation technologies are available, globally

Around 80% of the technologies support the formulation of organic nanoparticles, followed by those supporting the formulation of inorganic nanoparticles (24%). Further, more than 50% of the organic nanoparticle formulation technologies have the capability to formulate polymeric nanoparticles.

More than 80 companies claim to offer nanoparticle formulation services

Presently, the market is dominated by the presence of small (2-50 employees) and mid-sized (51-500 employees) players, who represent 85% of the contemporary market landscape. Of these, around 50% of the players are headquartered in North America.

Partnership activity in nanoparticle formulation domain has increased at a CAGR of 15%, between 2018 and 2022

Around 50% of the agreements were signed post-2020. Majority of the agreements were technology licensing agreements (17%), followed by research and development agreements (16%) and product development agreements (14%)

Over 1,700 patents related to nanoparticle formulation and development have been filed / published since 2018

Around 45% of these were granted patents, while over 55% were patent applications. Further, majority of the patent assignees were non-industry players. However, it is worth mentioning that the contribution of industry players in the overall patent filing activity has increased considerably (CAGR of 26%), during the period 2018-2022.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture more than 80% of the nanoparticle formulation services market share, by 2035

The market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (10.5%), in the long-term. Based on type of nanoparticle, organic nanoparticles are likely to capture majority (62%) of the market share.

The financial opportunity within the nanoparticle formulation services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Nanoparticle

Organic Nanoparticles



Inorganic Nanoparticles



Carbon-based Nanoparticles

Type of Organic Nanoparticle

Polymeric Nanoparticles



Lipid Nanoparticles



Viral Nanoparticles



Protein-based Nanoparticles



Other Organic Nanoparticles

Scale of Operation

Preclinical



Clinical



Commercial

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and North Africa

and

Latin America

The research includes brief profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in offering technologies and services for nanoparticle formulation; each profile features a brief overview of the company, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Ascension Sciences

DIANT Pharma

ExonanoRNA

Nanoform

NanoVation Therapeutics

NanoVelos

NTT Biopharma

Organoid-X BioTech

Vaxinano

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/nanoparticle-formulation-market.html

