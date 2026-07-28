The National Rural Health Association and the Rural Health Community, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Announce Collaborative Partnership to Advance Rural Healthcare Access

PHOENIX, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rural Health Community and the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) today announced a collaborative partnership designed to address the critical challenges facing rural healthcare providers across the United States. By uniting the NRHA's national policy influence with the Rural Health Community's specialized non-profit program discounts, the alliance aims to drive immediate, actionable improvements in rural care delivery.

As rural hospitals and clinics continue to face unprecedented financial and operational pressures, this partnership represents a unified front. By bringing together the NRHA's policy expertise and industry-leading events with the Rural Health Community's on-the-ground support and accessible programs, the collaboration equips rural health organizations with comprehensive, community-driven solutions.

Leadership Perspectives

"Rural Americans deserve the same quality and accessibility of healthcare as anyone living in an urban center," said Larry Bedell, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rural Health Services Corporation. "By joining forces directly with the Rural Health Community, we are no longer just advocating for rural health—we are actively building the resiliency to strengthen it."

"Rural providers have historically carried the weight of systemic challenges in isolation. By aligning with the NRHA, we are shifting from individual resilience to collective strength, ensuring that hometown hospitals finally have the unified national advocacy and access to services and tools they need to thrive," said Jason Griffin, Co-Founder, Rural Health Community. Tina Burbine, Co-Founder, Rural Health Community shared, "This partnership with the NRHA breaks down operational silos, allowing us to pool our insights and resources so that rural providers are fully equipped to build sustainable, forward-looking care models."

Upcoming Initiatives

To inaugurate the partnership's collaborative efforts, leadership from both organizations will convene in person at the upcoming National Rural Health Association event in Kansas City this September.

For more information on the partnership, upcoming initiatives, or how to get involved, please visit www.ruralhealthcommunity.org.

About the National Rural Health Association (NRHA)

The NRHA is a national nonprofit membership organization with more than 21,000 members. The association's mission is to provide leadership on rural health issues through advocacy, communications, education, and research. NRHA membership consists of a diverse collection of individuals and organizations, all of whom share the common bond of an interest in rural health.

About the Rural Health Community

The Rural Health Community (RHC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering U.S. rural health provider organizations. Through strategic partnerships, the RHC provides access to discounted programs, advanced technology, and essential infrastructure to ensure equitable healthcare operations for all rural health providers.

Media Contacts:

Media Relations, Rural Health Community, info@ruralhealthcommunityorg, https://ruralhealthcommunity.org/

SOURCE Rural Health Community