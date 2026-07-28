THE NEON MUSEUM TO PRESENT "REFLECTIONS OF THE MIRAGE: A CONVERSATION WITH STEVE WYNN" AT GOLDEN NUGGET LAS VEGAS, OCTOBER 22

Special Program Presents Inside Perspective from the Creator of One of the Most Influential Resorts in Las Vegas History

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Neon Museum – the Las Vegas non-profit illuminating the city's cultural legacy through historic signage and storytelling – will present "Reflections of The Mirage: A Conversation with Steve Wynn" on October 22. Taking place in the showroom at Golden Nugget Las Vegas, the evening will examine the conception, development and legacy of The Mirage Resort & Casino, a project that helped usher in a new era for Las Vegas and the modern destination resort.

Tickets on sale here.

"The Mirage represents a pivotal chapter of modern Las Vegas. The conversation will focus on 1987 - 1992 and provide an opportunity for Mr. Wynn to reflect on the concept, construction, opening, and operations of a resort whose influence continues to be felt today," said Aaron Berger, CEO and Executive Director of The Neon Museum. "Las Vegas remains one of the most iconic cities in the world and Mr. Wynn's role in that is undeniable."

During the program, Wynn will share reflections on the ideas, challenges and decisions that shaped The Mirage and its role in the evolution of hospitality, entertainment and resort development. Through personal anecdotes, historical context and candid insight, the conversation will trace the origins of the storied property, from an audacious idea that challenged the prevailing economics and aesthetics of Las Vegas, to the unprecedented risks taken to finance, design and build a resort unlike anything the city had seen before.

Opened in 1989, The Mirage is widely credited with pioneering the megaresort era on the Las Vegas Strip. Originally designed as a Polynesian-themed oasis in the desert, the property was nothing short of revolutionary. Debuting a myriad of innovative attractions, from Siegfried & Roy's legendary white tiger show to the debut of Cirque du Soleil's tented Nouvelle Experience, the resort enjoyed widespread acclaim. Through architectural detail and unparalleled amenities, it was the iconic Volcano that wowed millions of guests at over 400,000 shows. It closed in 2024 and will be the site of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

The Neon Museum's permanent collection includes the beloved ceramic sculpture from the Secret Garden, Lagoon sign and an original Volcano FireShooter™.

For more information, visit neonmuseum.org

SOURCE The Neon Museum