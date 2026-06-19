The New Safe Haven Isn't Gold, It's Electricity

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. dollar is cracking—and the market knows it. After years of monetary excess, swelling deficits, and policy uncertainty, the world's reserve currency is losing its grip as a store of value. Capital is fleeing paper promises and piling into hard assets at a pace not seen in decades. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Bitzero Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AIBZ) (CSE: AIBZ-U), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR), SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX).

Nowhere is this more visible than in precious metals: Gold has surged to above $4,100 per ounce, silver has ripped past $70, and palladium—once written off—has clawed its way back to $1,350. Add an unstable geopolitical backdrop stretching from war in the Middle East to Venezuela and the ongoing Ukraine War, and it's no surprise that traditional safe havens are looking increasingly crowded—and increasingly fragile. But here's the twist: even as precious metals soar, the smartest money in the room is already looking past them.

Gold doesn't generate cash flow. Silver doesn't power economies. And when trades get crowded, volatility cuts both ways. The dollar debasement trade and overbought precious metals have pushed some institutional investors into something with steady, growing cash flows: generating power for the Data Centre boom. This is something that Canadian billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary understands like no other.

Finding Hottest Real-Estate in Tech



Securing land and dirt-cheap power contracts is the number one pre-requisite for data centre developers, hyperscalers and crypto miners. In a recent interview, O'Leary highlighted how BitZero (NASDAQ: AIBZ) (CSE: AIBZ-U), a company in which he is a strategic backer, created a unique strategic advantage by being able to lease power for compute business such as data centres or crypto miners. At a time that Big Tech is scrambling for capacity, the real winners control Gigawatts of power capacity and real estate in strategic locations. Smart money didn't even need a wake-up call.

"The need for new capacity is very urgent—it needs to be procured now," says Tania Tsoneva, Head of Infrastructure Research at CBRE Investment Management, one of the world's largest real-estate investment firms. By partnering with operators that have already locked in land, permits, and power supply, hyperscalers can fast-track new compute deployments, effectively bypassing years of development work and moving straight to installing their hardware.

BitZero succeeded in those two hardest challenges and has secured sites with long-term, low-cost electricity at the outset of the AI-boom. This is exactly what sets BitZero apart from its competitors. Because the company owns its land, power infrastructure, and hardware, its cost base is largely fixed. That structure protects margins and allows expansion without renegotiating leases or power-purchase agreements.

Leveraging True Energy Sovereignty

Founded in 2021, Bitzero has quietly assembled one of the most scalable clean-energy portfolios in the digital infrastructure sector, with more than 1 gigawatt of growth capacity across four strategic sites in Norway, Finland, and North Dakota. Its flagship hydro-powered facility in Namsskogan, Norway, already delivers 40 MW of self-mining capacity at power costs below $0.05 per kWh, among the lowest globally.

According to CEO Mohammed Bakhashwain, each million dollars of capital deployed into Bitzero's grid and mining equipment generates roughly $700,000 in annual net profit. That efficiency comes from vertical integration: the company owns its high-voltage connections and operates as a licensed grid operator at the 132 kV level, eliminating middle-layer grid fees that most competitors still pay. With expansion capacity exceeding 320 MW in Norway, a one-gigawatt campus in Finland, and up to 300 MW staged in North Dakota, Bitzero has achieved something rare in this market: true energy sovereignty. And it's this energy sovereignty that institutional investors value so much. We're living in an age where new generation capacity is bottlenecked and new connections to the grid are almost impossible.

Bitzero's energy sovereignty gives it a rare two-fold advantage in today's compute economy: it can either lease scarce, low-cost power directly to hyperscalers and data-center operators, or deploy that same power internally to mine Bitcoin at industry-leading margins and potentially run its own GPU clusters. Bitcoin's economics now heavily favor miners who control their energy destiny—at current hash difficulty, every fraction shaved off power costs drops straight to the bottom line. Bitzero's all-in energy cost of about 4.3 cents per kWh—less than half that of major U.S. peers like Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital—puts its cost per Bitcoin near $50,000 today and below $40,000 once new hardware is fully deployed.

That efficiency, combined with ultra-lean operations where five staff run a 40 MW facility using fully automated monitoring and fault-response systems, creates powerful optionality. When Bitcoin economics are attractive, Bitzero mines; when hyperscalers need capacity fast, it can redirect power to AI-ready data centers. This flexibility is already visible in its purpose-built 200 MW Norwegian site on a former UN airbase, designed exclusively for AI compute and expandable to 500 MW on offshore-wind-backed grid capacity—turning energy control into a switchable revenue engine across both Bitcoin and AI.

The real inflection point for BitZero (NASDAQ: AIBZ, CSE: AIBZ-U) in 2026 may now be its newly announced 110 MW Norway project, which has the potential to transform the company from a profitable Bitcoin miner into a major AI infrastructure and hyperscaler landlord almost overnight.

Under the binding letter of interest, the site would generate roughly $176 million in annual recurring revenue through long-term contracted compute capacity, with the customer covering energy costs separately and pricing escalating by 3% annually. That structure dramatically improves margin visibility and reduces exposure to power-price volatility, potentially allowing the project to generate well over $135 million in annual net income once operational. Just as importantly, the project highlights why BitZero's Norwegian assets are so strategically valuable in today's market: while many competing AI data-center developments face 3–5 year build timelines due to grid bottlenecks and permitting delays, BitZero believes this facility could be delivered as early as Q3 next year thanks to already-secured power access, existing infrastructure, and partnerships with established EPC contractors and cooling-system providers. In a market where hyperscalers are desperately searching for immediately deployable capacity, that speed-to-market advantage could prove enormously valuable.

Skyrocketing valuations in the AI-space



The handful of technology companies that have successfully built a proprietary energy moat similar to BitZero's now command multi-billion-dollar valuations. Yet despite rising institutional interest in BitZero's power-first model and asset base, the company remains meaningfully undervalued relative to peers.

Investors in names like TeraWulf (WULF) and BitMine Immersion (BMNR) have seen one-year gains of more than +554% and +269%, respectively. Smart money has learnt that the real advantage in compute and crypto mining is cheap, scalable electricity, and this reality is repeating cycle after cycle. The dynamic in 2026 is no different.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported Q1 2026 data center revenue of $5.8 billion, up 57% year over year — an all-time record — with total Q1 revenue of $10.25 billion, up 38%, beating Wall Street consensus by roughly $350 million. Free cash flow more than tripled to $2.57 billion. CEO Lisa Su called the quarter "a clear inflection in our growth trajectory," and guided Q2 revenue to $11.2 billion, with server CPU revenue alone expected to grow more than 70% year over year. The stock surged roughly 14% in after-hours trading following the release.

AMD's data center story runs on two rails that NVIDIA's does not. First, EPYC server CPUs, which now hold significant market share in hyperscaler deployments across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, deliver four consecutive quarters of record server CPU revenue. Second, Instinct GPUs are gaining traction as an alternative to NVIDIA in AI training and inference — and the demand signal is large. Meta signed a multi-year agreement to deploy up to 6 GW of AMD Instinct GPUs, with the first 1 GW built around a custom version of the MI450 accelerator and Meta named as a lead customer for AMD's upcoming sixth-generation EPYC processors.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) sits in a different part of the AI data center stack than most names on this list — it's the software layer that makes the data inside those data centers actionable for governments and large enterprises. Q1 2026 revenue grew 85% year over year to $1.633 billion, the company's fastest growth rate since going public in 2020. U.S. revenue grew 104% to $1.28 billion, with U.S. government revenue up 84% to $687 million and U.S. commercial revenue up 133% to $595 million. The company reported a GAAP operating margin of 46%, an adjusted operating margin of 60%, and a Rule of 40 score of 145 — a metric where 40 is considered strong.

The government side of the business is increasingly anchored by AI-enabled defense and intelligence programs. Palantir's Maven AI system — which analyzes battlefield data and supports targeting and command decisions in real time — is moving closer to becoming a formal U.S. Department of Defense program of record. The Pentagon expanding long-term use of Maven means the revenue base here is contracted and durable, not project-by-project. A $10 billion U.S. Army contract and a $300 million USDA deal in the quarter are concrete data points for what that looks like at scale.

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE: PWR) builds and maintains the electrical infrastructure that connects data centers to the grid — transmission lines, substations, high-voltage distribution systems, and the last-mile electrical work that no data center can operate without. It's not a flashy AI story, but it's a foundational one: none of the $200 billion Amazon is spending on data centers in 2026 translates into operational compute capacity without the grid connections Quanta builds. CEO Duke Austin has pegged the company's addressable opportunity at $2.4 trillion through 2030, driven by data center electrification, grid hardening, and renewable interconnection combined.

The constraint driving Quanta's order book is simple physics: large transformers for high-voltage substation connections have lead times of two years or more, and the skilled labor to install them is in short supply nationally. Quanta has both the relationships with utilities and hyperscalers, and the crew deployment capacity, to capitalize on that constraint. Its backlog has been expanding steadily as hyperscaler capex converts from announced projects into actual construction contracts.

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the largest IPO in history on June 12, pricing at $135 a share for a $1.77 trillion valuation and topping $2 trillion in market cap on its first trading day. The listing raised roughly $75 billion and made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire on paper. But the AI data center story here isn't really about rockets. It's about what SpaceX became after merging with xAI in February: a company that now describes itself in its own IPO filing as the operator of "the largest AI training data center clusters on Earth."

Those clusters are Colossus 1 and Colossus 2, the xAI supercomputers built near Memphis, Tennessee, originally to train Grok. In May, SpaceX struck a deal with Anthropic that hands over essentially the entire Colossus 1 facility — more than 300 megawatts of capacity across roughly 220,000 NVIDIA GPUs, including H100, H200, and GB200 accelerators. Anthropic will pay xAI $1.25 billion a month through May 2029, a contract that could bring in more than $40 billion over its life. It's a striking arrangement: a direct AI competitor renting out the infrastructure that was supposed to be Grok's competitive edge, in order to monetize compute Grok wasn't fully using.

By. Tom Kool

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