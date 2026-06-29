THE NORTHWIND EXPERIENCE OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MARINA DEL REY

The Northwind, a Storied 1930s Yacht Once Host to Winston Churchill and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Is Now One of Southern California's Most Immersive Waterfront Destinations

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwind Experience is officially open to the public in Marina del Rey, ushering in a new chapter for a nearly century-old yacht with a remarkable maritime legacy.

Credit: California Yacht Club Credit: Simran Malik

Permanently docked at California Yacht Club's F-100 Dock within Southern California's largest recreational harbor, the 135-foot vessel is the only publicly accessible upscale food-and-beverage destination on the water in Marina del Rey. Restored maritime details, custom lighting, fire features, and panoramic harbor views define the Northwind's design, balancing its heritage with modern hospitality on the water.

The Northwind Experience's programming includes dining, cocktails, weekend brunch, live entertainment, private events, and full-vessel buyouts, complemented by seasonal chef collaborations, tasting events, and cultural programming throughout the year. The yacht also serves as a venue for weddings, celebrations, brand activations, film productions, and private gatherings.

Originally commissioned in 1930, the Northwind carries an illustrious history, having hosted some of the 20th century's most influential figures, including Sir Winston Churchill and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, along with notable travelers, dignitaries, tastemakers, and cultural icons throughout the decades.

"Our vision was to create an experiential destination that strengthens Marina del Rey's identity and connects Angelenos to the water in an unforgettable way," said Jeff Weiss, Co-Owner and President of California Yacht Club. "The Northwind Experience was designed to make one feel like they are embarking upon a cinematic journey that blends exceptional food, small batch wine and spirits, handcrafted cocktails, rich history and upscale hospitality aboard a classic yacht. From the moment guests step aboard, we want people to feel transported and part of a story that spans generations."

The culinary program is led by Chef Charles Voudouris, whose distinguished career includes leadership roles at the iconic Versace Mansion, Viceroy Anguilla, and Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak, as well as training at internationally acclaimed restaurants including Noma and Blue Hill at Stone Barns. Guided by a philosophy rooted in exceptional ingredients, local sourcing, and artisanal craftsmanship, Chef Voudouris has created a seasonal, "sea-to-table" culinary program that celebrates the freshest coastal ingredients through refined yet approachable cuisine.

Served throughout the Northwind's intimate dining rooms and open-air decks, the menu is designed to inspire sharing and connection. Handcrafted cocktails, curated wines, and seasonally inspired shareable plates capture the relaxed sophistication of contemporary Southern California while celebrating the timeless elegance of classic yacht entertaining.

"The Northwind Experience is where exceptional hospitality, timeless maritime heritage, and the beauty of Marina del Rey come together," said Weiss. "Our goal is for every guest to leave with a story to tell, a memory to cherish, and the feeling that they've discovered one of Los Angeles' truly special places."

Reservations, event inquiries, and upcoming programming are available at: https://www.northwindmdr.com

About The Northwind Experience

The Northwind Experience is a dining, events, and entertainment venue aboard a restored 1930s yacht in Marina del Rey, California. The vessel hosts elevated dining, cocktails, private events, cultural programming, and special experiences aboard the only publicly accessible upscale food-and-beverage destination on the water in Marina del Rey. Follow the Northwind Experience on Instagram. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Contact:

Austin Ruth Noonan

Ballantines PR

[email protected]

SOURCE The Northwind Experience