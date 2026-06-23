The Oaks Club Names Saravanan Appadurai Executive Chef Former Ritz-Carlton and PGA Tour Culinary Leader Returns to Sarasota

OSPREY, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oaks Club, Sarasota's premier private golf and country club today announced the appointment of Saravanan Appadurai as their new Executive Chef.

Saravanan Appadurai, Executive Chef, The Oaks Club The Oaks Club, Osprey, Florida

Chef Saravanan brings more than 25 years of culinary excellence to The Oaks Club, including distinguished tenure as Executive Chef with The Ritz-Carlton and the PGA Tour. His career spans an impressive range of concepts from sushi bars and high-end steakhouses to luxury seafood venues and world-class event execution, always with a hallmark of team development and an unwavering commitment to the member experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chef Saravanan Appadurai to The Oaks Club," said General Manager/COO Holly Farrel. "Exceptional dining is central to the experience we provide our members, and Chef Saravanan brings both excellence and a deep appreciation for coastal ingredients. His years on Florida's coast, including his time at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, reflect a natural connection to the coastal cuisine that complements our community and lifestyle."

In his new role, Chef Saravanan will lead a thoughtful refresh of the club's menus. Members can expect an approach centered on local sourcing, sustainable seafood and artisanal ingredients. The culinary team will also place greater emphasis on casual, wellness options that suit the active lifestyles of The Oaks membership.

"I am honored to join The Oaks Club, a community known for camaraderie and excellence," said Chef Saravanan. "A great country club menu should reflect the people it serves—sophisticated yet approachable, classic yet dynamic. My goal is to make every meal memorable, whether it is a casual bite after a round of golf, a family gathering, or an elegant wine dinner. I look forward to meeting members and creating menus that reflect their tastes."

About The Oaks Club

The Oaks Club is a private, member owned country club community developed on over 1000 acres situated on both the east and west sides of US 41 in Osprey, Florida, minutes south of downtown Sarasota. Club amenities feature two championship golf courses, 16 tennis courts and pickleball courts, a full-service wellness and lifestyle center, swimming pool, croquet lawn, and a variety of culinary and social offerings. For more information: www.theoaksclub.com

Media Contact:

Kelsi Collins, Director of Membership and Marketing

Tel: 941-966-5415

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The Oaks Club