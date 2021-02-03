The Old Grey Wolf Mike Rhyner Is Back!

"I look forward to seeing a lot more of you. I can't wait for you to enjoy the stadium as with all Rangers fans and I certainly welcome your opinions, thoughts & feedback," said Rangers General Manager Chris Young.

Your Dark Companion joins VOKAL Now's roster of shows including The Mom Game, The Antonio Williams Show, The Follow Up, The Zoo and many more.

"Your Dark Companion is a show I've wanted to do for quite some time. Streaming is the wave of the future, so when I saw the technology that VOKAL has developed I knew this is what I wanted to do." Rhyner noted. "I look forward to engaging with my audience again and working with the great team at VOKAL."

VOKAL Media CEO John Ritchie said, "This announcement marks another step in a major audience-building effort for VOKAL Media on the vokalnow.com platform. Mike has been entertaining audiences for years and he will make a great addition to our lineup. I am excited to have Mike join our team and look forward to viewing his show."

Your Dark Companion premieres February 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. CST on VOKALNow.com, on the VOKAL Now app and on all major podcast platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Stitcher and more.

ABOUT VOKAL Now:

VOKAL Now is an innovative streaming platform utilizing proprietary technology, reinventing the way streaming audio & video content is produced and delivered. Its podcasts and videocasts feature professional broadcasters, musicians, influencers and thought leaders across sports, entertainment, business and health and fitness verticals. For more information, visit: vokalnow.com.

