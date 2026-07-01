The Oliver Patch Project Announces United Therapeutics Corporation Named Visionary/Presenting Sponsor of National Patch Day 2026

Free Year-Round Initiative Continues to Deliver Encouragement and Support to Children, Teens, and Young Adults Nationwide

MIAMI, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oliver Patch Project is proud to announce that United Therapeutics Corporation has been named the Visionary/Presenting Sponsor of National Patch Day 2026, a nationwide movement dedicated to spreading hope, encouragement, and support to children, teens, and young adults facing cancer, serious illnesses, disabilities, and mental health challenges.

Free Year-Round Initiative Continues to Deliver Encouragement & Support to Children, Teens, and Young Adults Nationwide Post this Two children proudly hold a United Therapeutics-sponsored "You're Pawsome!" encouragement patch as part of National Patch Day, a nationwide initiative by the Oliver Patch Project that inspires communities to send messages of hope and encouragement to children, teens, and young adults facing cancer, serious illnesses, disabilities, and mental health challenges.

United Therapeutics' support helps expand the reach and impact of National Patch Day, enabling the initiative to deliver meaningful moments of encouragement, connection, and hope to children and families navigating some of life's most difficult challenges.

Together with an extraordinary coalition of sponsors, hospitals, nonprofits, advocates, and community organizations, National Patch Day continues to unite communities around a shared mission: ensuring that every child facing adversity knows they are seen, valued, supported, and never alone.

"At its heart, National Patch Day is about reminding children that an entire community is standing beside them," said Brian Burkhardt, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Oliver Patch Project. "A single patch can spark a smile, inspire courage, and provide hope during a difficult moment. Thanks to the support of United Therapeutics, we can continue growing this movement and reach more children and families across the country with messages of encouragement and love."

National Patch Day extends far beyond a single day on the calendar. The initiative operates 365 days a year, providing free patches to hospitals, nonprofits, schools, support organizations, families, and individuals who wish to encourage a child or teen facing difficult circumstances.

Often described as 'Valentine's Day all year long,' National Patch Day uses patches to deliver messages of kindness, strength, resilience, and belonging. Since its inception, the initiative has distributed more than 100,000 patches worldwide, creating meaningful moments of connection for families across the globe.

Whether presented during a hospital stay, mailed directly to a family, distributed at a community event, or shared through a support organization, every patch represents hope, compassion, and human connection.

As National Patch Day continues to grow, so does its impact, proving that small acts of kindness can create lasting change, one child and one patch at a time.

Learn More

To learn more about National Patch Day, request patches, become a sponsor, or get involved, visit:

www.nationalpatchday.org

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics is a public benefit corporation dedicated to improving the lives of patients facing serious and life-threatening diseases. Through innovation in pulmonary hypertension, transplantation, regenerative medicine, and rare disease research, United Therapeutics works to create transformative healthcare solutions. Their commitment to advancing patient care and supporting communities aligns with initiatives that empower and bring hope to children, teens, and young adults navigating complex medical journeys.

About the Oliver Patch Project

The Oliver Patch Project is a Miami-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing encouragement, support, and community to children, teens, and young adults facing cancer, illness, disabilities, and mental health challenges. Through its global patch programs, awareness initiatives, and partnerships, the organization has distributed patches worldwide and provided thousands of garments while creating meaningful connections for families across the United States and worldwide.

For press inquiries contact [email protected] or 305-588-1667

SOURCE Oliver Patch Project