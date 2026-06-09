The Original Fit Factory Names Linda Sim as Divisional CEO of TruFusion

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Fit Factory has announced the appointment of Linda Sim as Divisional CEO of TruFusion, where she will oversee the brand's overall leadership, operational performance, strategic direction, and continued growth across both corporate and franchise operations.

Linda Sim. Courtesy TruFusion.

TruFusion is a leading boutique fitness and yoga concept offering one of the most diverse class portfolios in the industry. With unlimited access to yoga, Pilates, kettlebell, cycling, barre, bootcamp, boxing and more all under one roof, TruFusion continues to redefine the all-in-one fitness experience. Over the past 13 years, TruFusion has empowered more than 19,000 members across 16 locations nationwide to "find your edge," fostering a community centered on growth, performance and wellbeing.

"Linda's leadership, executive presence, passion for the brand and industry, and commitment to elevating the experience across both corporate and franchise operations make her exceptionally well suited for this role," said The Original Fit Factory Co-Founder and CEO Dave Weir. "Under Linda's leadership, we are excited for the continued growth, collaboration, innovation, accountability, and operational excellence ahead."

Sim will continue to serve as a leader for The Original Fit Factory's U.S. operations, supporting cross-functional collaboration and shared strategic initiatives.

Prior to her appointment, Sim served as Chief Commercial Officer for The Original Fit Factory.

Sim brings more than two decades of experience spanning hospitality, marketing and executive leadership. She began her career in the restaurant and service industry before transitioning into marketing and strategy, where she has worked with globally recognized brands and organizations. Her background includes leadership roles with the Michelin Guide, TAO Group Hospitality and Live Nation Entertainment. As a consultant, Sim has served as a fractional CMO for multiple brands and was a key strategic advisor to Crocs during its $2.5 billion acquisition of HEYDUDE. Her expertise spans multi-unit operations, franchise development, executive leadership programming and customer experience.

Beyond her professional achievements, Sim has been a dedicated fitness and wellness advocate for more than 20 years. Her appointment reflects a unique alignment of personal passion and professional expertise, further strengthening TruFusion's position as a leader in the evolving fitness landscape.

About TruFusion

TruFusion is a boutique fitness and yoga concept offering a comprehensive range of group classes led by top-tier instructors. Designed to meet members wherever they are in their fitness journey, TruFusion delivers a dynamic, community-driven experience with a focus on performance, recovery, and overall wellbeing. For more information, visit trufusion.com.

About The Original Fit Factory

The Original Fit Factory operates at the intersection of technology, fitness and wellbeing, delivering an integrated ecosystem of products and services designed to support every stage of the wellness journey. Its portfolio includes TruFusion, the Reebok Fitness App, Reebok Smart Ring and BiotrackOS. With offices in Glasgow and Las Vegas, The Original Fit Factory has experienced rapid global growth through strategic acquisitions and innovation. The company remains founder-led, private equity-backed, and committed to its mission of positively impacting one billion lives by 2035. For more information, visit theoriginalfitfactory.com.

Media Contact:

Carrie Giverson

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315.561.1433

SOURCE The Original Fit Factory/TruFusion