The PEDIGREE® Brand Elevates its Classic Adult Dog Food with Reformulated Recipes Featuring New Vitamin GoodBites™ Kibble for a Nutrient Boost

The new PEDIGREE® Adult Dry Foods deliver on the brand's 6-in-1 Goodness Promise to provide complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs

Here's what you need to know:

PEDIGREE® brand has reformulated its classic adult dry dog food to feature new Vitamin GoodBites™, unique plus-sign shaped kibble pieces that contain elevated levels of essential vitamins to deliver a nutrient boost dogs will love.

Formulated to support the brand's 6-in-1 Goodness Promise, PEDIGREE® Adult recipes with Vitamin GoodBites™ pieces are 100% complete and balanced for adult dogs, supporting digestion, immunity, skin and coat, heart, strong bones and dental care.

The newly updated recipe can be easily identified on shelves and online at major retailers by looking for the new packaging featuring a "+" symbol, which highlights the unique plus-sign shape of the Vitamin GoodBites™ pieces inside.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PEDIGREE® brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, is debuting its most significant dog food renovation in a decade: a new reformulation of its classic Adult Dry Food to feature Vitamin GoodBites™ pieces. This new recipe is formulated to deliver on the PEDIGREE brand's 6-in-1 Goodness Promise, providing complete and balanced adult nutrition that supports six health essentials that bring out the good in your dog.

Nutrition to Support Healthy Dogs

Developed with animal nutritionists, the PEDIGREE brand's new Adult formulas deliver 100% complete and balanced, quality nutrition for adult dogs, designed to support six key areas of a dog's health:

Digestion: Prebiotic fiber to support healthy digestion.

Prebiotic fiber to support healthy digestion. Dental Care: Crunchy kibbles to help clean teeth.

Crunchy kibbles to help clean teeth. Skin & Coat: Enriched with an omega-6 fatty acid and zinc to help nourish healthy skin and coat.

Enriched with an omega-6 fatty acid and zinc to help nourish healthy skin and coat. Strong Bones: With calcium to support strong bones.

With calcium to support strong bones. Immunity: Fortified with vitamins and minerals to support a healthy immune system.

Fortified with vitamins and minerals to support a healthy immune system. Heart: With high-quality protein to support strong muscles, including the heart.

"We believe every dog deserves quality nutrition, and our team of animal nutritionists worked diligently to ensure this product upgrade helped continue to bring out the good in every dog," said Colten Kidwell, Vice President for the PEDIGREE brand, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "This complete and balanced recipe actively supports a dog's everyday health, delivering quality nutrition that dog parents can feel great about serving and with the great taste dogs love."

Dog parents can identify the newly reformulated PEDIGREE Adult recipes with Vitamin GoodBites pieces with new packaging that includes a "+" to indicate the upgraded design. While the kibble provides complete and balanced nutrition for adult dogs, the addition of Vitamin GoodBites pieces delivers a nutrient boost. These unique plus-sign shaped pieces contain Vitamin C and Biotin, as well as elevated levels of essential vitamins for a nutrient boost your dog will love.

"Complete and balanced kibble based on our world class science delivered for more than 60 years serves as a solid nutritional foundation for a pet's diet. By enriching this classic PEDIGREE recipe, the brand is continuing to ensure an adult dog's core needs are considered in every bowl to support health," said Dr. Anne Marie Bakke, a veterinarian and pet nutrition scientist with the Waltham Petcare Science Institute. "Having that solid base gives pet parents the confidence and flexibility to layer in other formats like a complete and balanced wet food or toppers to add variety, moisture and excitement."

Good Then, Better Now Campaign

The PEDIGREE brand continues to highlight its upgraded design through its newly launched "Good Then, Better Now" campaign, celebrating its legacy as a trusted part of the family for over 40 years. Because so many pet parents cherish the memories of the dogs they grew up with, the campaign honors those special moments by remembering families' first dogs.

"Today marks an exciting new chapter for us as we use our global expertise in pet nutrition to deliver a better PEDIGREE product," said Kidwell. "The reformulation is a testament to delivering expert-formulated complete and balanced adult dog food, where every ingredient serves a purpose, and ensuring families never have to compromise between quality, convenience and affordability."

Product Availability

The new product is now available on store shelves and online at major retailers. To learn more about this latest renovation, please visit PEDIGREE.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Wes Bottoms

Mars Petcare

[email protected]

Anna Kruchowski

Weber Shandwick

[email protected]

SOURCE PEDIGREE Brand