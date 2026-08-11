The Perfect Companion Named to Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Luxury concierge in-home senior care company joins rare group of repeat honorees on list of America's fastest-growing private companies

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perfect Companion, a luxury concierge in-home senior care company, has been named to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth consecutive year as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Founded by former geriatric psychotherapist Jon Siegel, the company serves families in the Phoenix, Columbus, Ohio, and Nashville, Tennessee, areas, matching caregivers to clients through a proprietary process built on clinical insight and a Ritz-Carlton hospitality standard.

The Perfect Companion ranked No. 3,142 for 2026 with 96% 3-year growth, highlighting an impressive growth trajectory on this year's Inc. 5000, following No. 3,169 in 2025 (127% three-year revenue growth), No. 4,112 in 2024, No. 2,916 in 2023, and No. 4,018 in 2022.

The recognition places The Perfect Companion among a small fraction of companies to appear on the list five years consecutively and underscores its status as a leader in senior care.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list five years running is a true honor, but it's really a reflection of how we've stayed focused on exceptional care and real hospitality for our clients and their families," said Jon Siegel, founder and president of The Perfect Companion. "Utilizing our professional experience and building the right relationships while staying true to who we are is what's driven our growth beyond Arizona. Seniors deserve home care that's not only compassionate but thoughtfully designed to improve their quality of life."

The Inc. 5000 ranks the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. based on overall revenue growth over a three-year period. The list has run for more than 40 years and is considered one of the most competitive markers of entrepreneurial success in the country.

Since launching in 2008, the company has expanded from its original Phoenix base into Columbus, Ohio, in 2022, and Nashville, Tennessee, in 2024, now employing over 200 caregivers who are carefully matched to clients based on personality and needs. The company's consistent appearance on the Inc. 5000 since 2022 reflects its ongoing commitment to responsible growth and quality service for families across multiple markets.

For more information about The Perfect Companion, visit https://www.azperfectcompanion.com/.

About The Perfect Companion:

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, The Perfect Companion is a private-pay, concierge-level in-home senior care company founded in 2008 by Jon Siegel. The company serves families in the Phoenix, Columbus, Ohio, and Nashville, Tennessee, areas, pairing caregivers with clients through a proprietary psychosocial matching process and a hospitality-first philosophy modeled on the Ritz-Carlton. For more information, visit The Perfect Companion on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or the website.

SOURCE The Perfect Companion