The Persecuted Releases Petition to End COVID Shaming

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Persecuted is releasing a petition to discourage the discrimination against COVID-19 victims that is taking place as a result of the pandemic.

This discrimination, sometimes referred to as "COVID shaming," has reached much farther lengths than simple cyber-bullying. Many minority groups already facing prejudice are finding themselves in difficult situations: although those who contract COVID-19 ought to be thought of and treated as victims, instead many are being vilified. Beyond mere hateful words, some have been brought to the point of being sued, brought to court, and jailed unrightly.

Take for example the case of South Korea's Shincheonji Church. Eight leaders and the Chairman of the church are being tried for charges of spreading the Coronavirus. The prosecution is recommending 1.5 to 3 years or more in jail even though the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USC-IRF) stated in March that "others appeared to exaggerate the church's role in the outbreak." The church was simply the unfortunate victim of a super-spreader event.

Muslims in India have received the large part of the blame for the virus. Rumors have spread that Muslim missionaries are "intentionally spreading the disease" to Hindus and opposing religious groups. They are being shamed online and in public.

Another instance is the case of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, many of whom are facing discrimination of all sorts in the first, second, and third waves of the virus regardless of their involvement.

All groups have previously faced serious discrimination in their respective countries prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This will leave a dark stain in the histories of each of these countries, unless something is done right away to rectify the error.

The Persecuted hopes that this petition will help to show the global opinion against what is being done to these minority groups. Like previous petitions and cries for help, we hope and believe that if this reaches the ears of governments around the world it can result in change and corrective legislation.

