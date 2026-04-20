The Plumbing Sales Coach expands offerings with new Blueprint training program

The expansion in service is designed to help plumbing companies improve performance and customer service despite predicted labor shortages

INDIANAPOLIS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plumbing Sales Coach, a business coaching and training company for service plumbing professionals, announced today it has expanded its offerings in response to the ongoing skilled labor shortage with the launch of Blueprint, a new program designed to provide structured coaching and training for plumbing businesses.

Chris French (right), founder and CEO of The Plumbing Sales Coach, leads a recent training session with plumbing professionals. The company has announced the launch of its new Blueprint program to help businesses improve performance, consistency and customer service.

"Blueprint brings everything together in one place so owners can implement it across their business," said Chris Fresh, founder and CEO of The Plumbing Sales Coach. "Without the right training and systems, it's hard to scale or stay consistent. A clear framework that keeps everyone on the same page helps home service businesses sustain real and lasting growth."

The expansion comes at a critical time for the industry. The United States continues to face a significant shortage of skilled tradespeople, including plumbers, driven largely by an aging workforce and fewer new entrants into the field. The country could be short by as many as 550,000 plumbers by 2027 and up to 1.4 million positions could be left unfilled by 2030.

The new training program marks a shift for The Plumbing Sales Coach, which previously offered limited-capacity coaching for business owners. By combining on-demand training with live coaching and proven processes using a standardized approach, Blueprint helps teams operate more efficiently while elevating service performance and the overall customer experience.

The expanded offerings include three training options:

Blueprint: A full-program option that includes training for multiple roles, a one-time tech bootcamp and bi-weekly coaching sessions for owners and technicians.

A full-program option that includes training for multiple roles, a one-time tech bootcamp and bi-weekly coaching sessions for owners and technicians. Tech Training: A program focused on technician development through training and coaching sessions.

A program focused on technician development through training and coaching sessions. Tech Bootcamp: An entry-level training program for technicians.

"The ongoing labor shortage and increasing demand for high-quality service, plumbing company leaders underscores the demand for training, workforce development and operational efficiency," Fresh said. "We want to equip contractors with the tools and processes they need to deliver the consistent, high-quality service that will allow them to improve performance, retention and long-term revenue growth."

For more information, visit theplumbingsalescoach.com.

About The Plumbing Sales Coach

The Plumbing Sales Coach is a business coaching and training company dedicated to helping service plumbing professionals grow and scale their operations. Founded by Chris Fresh, the company provides proven frameworks, hands-on coaching and practical tools designed to improve sales performance, enhance customer experience and drive sustainable revenue growth. Through training programs, coaching services and operational systems, The Plumbing Sales Coach has helped hundreds of plumbing businesses and thousands of technicians build more profitable and efficient companies. For more information, visit theplumbingsalescoach.com.

SOURCE The Plumbing Sales Coach