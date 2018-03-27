"The Pope's Choir" Announces First-Ever U.S. National Tour With Performances Coast-To-Coast Including New York, Los Angeles, Boston And Chicago

The angelic voices of the Sistine Chapel Choir have garnered critical acclaim and recognition as they travel and perform around the globe. Through its liturgical music, the Choir communicates a message of peace and closeness among people, even if they are of other faiths or other religious confessions.

"The Sistine Chapel Choir is delighted and honored to embark on our historic first U.S. national tour," said Maestro Msgr. Massimo Palombella, who leads the Sistine Chapel Choir. "We are excited to experience the many great cities we will visit and look forward to sharing our cutting-edge research and study of Renaissance music, directly from the archives of the Sistine Chapel, preserved in the Vatican Library, to audiences across America."

Maestro Palombella is the only person to have full access to the Vatican's archives which date back to the 6th century. This historic collection of music is woven throughout their papal performances and concerts around the world for all to enjoy. He was responsible for bringing back a revival of Renaissance singing to the Choir, for which the Sistine Chapel Choir was awarded the prestigious ECHO KLASSIK Award for classical music in 2016.

Serving as the Pope's personal choir, today, the world-renowned chorus is comprised of a highly accomplished group of 20 professional singers, chosen from all around the world. The treble section, known as the Pueri Cantores, is made up of 35 boys aged between 9 and 13, who are selected through rigorous auditions. The Schola Puerorum is an exclusive school just for the Pueri Cantores, where the usual school curriculum is accompanied with an intense musical education, so that the boys can pursue their passion for music and develop their talent professionally.

With a 1500-year history, the Sistine Chapel Choir is the oldest and most respected active choir in the world today. Officially known as the Cappella Musicale Pontificia Sistina, part of the Choir's significance is due to its endurance through several centuries, including the Renaissance, which was a fundamental period for the Choir as it found its "theatre" in the Sistine Chapel. Along with the Chapel's testament to historical beauty with all its frescoes, the Sistine Chapel provides distinctive acoustics that have influenced the Choir's renowned musical repertoire, one that strikes a perfect balance between tradition and originality. In addition to the Sistine Chapel Choir's cultural legacy, it plays an active part during the papal celebrations in St Peter's Basilica and in the Sistine Chapel itself.

SISTINE CHAPEL CHOIR U.S. TOUR DATES

DATE CITY VENUE 07.03.18 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre 07.07.18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall 07.09.18 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre 07.11.18 Detroit, MI Detroit Opera House, presented by Corporate Travel 07.13.18 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center 07.17.18 Boston, MA Wang Theatre 07.21.18 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theatre 07.23.18 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-popes-choir-announces-first-ever-us-national-tour-with-performances-coast-to-coast-including-new-york-los-angeles-boston-and-chicago-300619885.html

SOURCE The Sistine Chapel Choir

Related Links

http://www.sistinechapelchoirtour.com

