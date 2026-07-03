BEIJING, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on China's Archive of Possible Worlds: 2026 International Tech&Art Exhibition:

On a stormy night, a colossal crab monster creeps swiftly aboard a ship. Lightning illuminates its lunging silhouette as the captain charges at it with an axe, only to be swatted away by one of its giant pincers…

The "Possible Worlds" Crafted by China's Tech Artists Speed Speed

This is a scene from Bad Travelling, the highly acclaimed episode in Volume 3 of Netflix's Love, Death & Robots. The short film masterfully blends surreal aesthetics with cutting-edge digital technology, and its core visual concept design was delivered by a Chinese creative team -- Tacit Sign Studio.

These cross-disciplinary creators bridging art and technology are known as tech artists. Striking a natural balance between artistic expression and technical craftsmanship in one work is no easy feat; they must master a spectrum of disciplines: literature, fine arts, design, programming, animation and 3D modeling. For a long time, Chinese studios were largely confined to late-stage production and execution work on sci-fi and animation projects: drawing in-between frames for key animated shots, or completing modeling, rigging and visual effects based on finalized designs for major international blockbusters.

Today, however, the tide has turned. The 2019 hit film The Wandering Earth marked a milestone shift. Adapted from an original Chinese sci-fi novel, directed by a Chinese filmmaker and backed by domestic visual effects studios, the picture proved that Chinese creative teams are fully capable of independently delivering full-scale original hard sci-fi features. Later that same year, Tacit Sign Studio joined the production of Volume 3 of Love, Death & Robots, marking the beginning of Chinese creators' deep involvement in the pre-production conceptual design of world-class animation IPs. This breakthrough signifies that beyond technical prowess, Chinese artistic vision has earned wide recognition within the international sci-fi industry, offering a distinctive set of aesthetic perspectives to global audiences.

Two landmark tech-art productions rooted in traditional Chinese mythology took the world by storm in subsequent years: China's first AAA blockbuster game Black Myth: Wukong launched in 2024, followed by the animated feature Ne Zha 2 in 2025. As millennia-old Chinese architecture, misty mountain landscapes, mythical creatures, Buddhist shrines and murals are reimagined within digital realms, grand, ethereal Oriental landscapes unfold vividly before global viewers' eyes.

China's profound historical and cultural heritage supplies an endless fountain of inspiration for tech artists, while the explosive growth of domestic digital technologies -- particularly the AI industry -- delivers robust technical support for sensory digital art creation. In recent years, Chinese universities have built integrated art-technology academic track, cultivating a large pool of interdisciplinary creative talents.

Chinese tech artists have thus evolved from mere production executors to independent designers, and are now emerging as global trendsetters.

At this year's exhibition Archive of Possible Worlds: 2026 International Tech&Art Exhibition, visitors can witness breathtaking cultural expressions brought to life by Chinese tech creators. Standout exhibits include the world's first 360-degree panoramic immersive film, which transports audiences into a digital grotto to experience the inner creative mindset of ancient Buddhist sculptors; futuristic aerospace vessels inspired by Oriental wisdom -- the Qian Xuesen shuttle gliding through spacetime tunnels, and a next-generation "Tiangong" space station fitted with circular biospheres on both upper and lower decks; and monumental CG paintings that open up brand-new imaginative layers for Chinese myths and cultural relics.

Tools extend human creative potential, while humanistic depth defines the pinnacle of civilization. A growing body of original digital works rooted in Chinese culture, narratives and aesthetics are entering the global creative industrial ecosystem. These works enrich international audiences' visions of the future, building more heartfelt, warm and profound "Possible Worlds" for viewers across the globe.

Welcome to the "Possible Worlds" crafted by China's tech artists.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn