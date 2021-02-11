The Power of Girls and Jr. NBA Collaborate to Host Free Four-Day Virtual Summit for Girls

ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Power of Girls and the Jr. NBA are collaborating to present "Her Time to Shine" , a free, four-day virtual Girl Power Summit for girls ages 11-16. The summit is designed to provide girls with tools and resources to help them become more self-aware, confident and well-rounded leaders through a series of panel discussions and interactive workshops.

Girl Power Summit: Her Time to Shine Kate T. Parker, Keynote Speaker

Her Time to Shine begins Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 and concludes Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Participants will engage in workshops and live panel discussions with a decorated lineup of speakers including ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson, former WNBA players Ivory Latta and Jennifer Bradford, New York Times bestselling author Kate T. Parker, actress and former Sister Circle on TV One host Rashan Ali as well as additional female executives, influencers, and civic leaders that will be revealed at a later date.

"The Power of Girls is humbled and honored to continue serving our mentees, and girls around the country, during the pandemic through impactful virtual opportunities like this. Being able to expand the summit to a broader national audience and work with the Jr. NBA is very exciting!" said founder Tameka Kee.

SUMMIT SCHEDULE:

Women in Leadership: Her Time to Lead

Thursday, February 18, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Game Night: Her Time to Win

Friday, February 19, 7 p.m. EST

Her Time to Shine

Saturday, February 20, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. EST

Her Time to Heal

Sunday, February 21, 1 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. EST

Visit https://www.thepowerofgirls.org/grl-pwr-summit/ to register for the free summit.

For more information about The Power of Girls, visit https://www.thepowerofgirls.org and @thepowerofgirls on social media.

For media inquiries, please email Candice Nicole at [email protected].

About The Power of Girls

The Power of Girls is a nonprofit organization based in Atlanta. Our mission is to serve, inspire and empower young girls to develop into confident, well-rounded global leaders through mentorship, team building and cultural experiences.

