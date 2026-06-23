The Power of Hair: Luvme Hair Crowned No. 1 Human Hair Wig Brand in the U.S. by Euromonitor International

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair is never just hair. For millions of women, it reflects identity, celebrates culture, and serves as a powerful form of self-expression. Today, Luvme Hair proudly announces that it has been recognized as the No. 1 human hair wig brand in the United States in terms of retail sales value by Euromonitor International.

Luvme Hair has been recognized by Euromonitor International as the No. 1 human hair wig brand in the U.S. by retail sales value

This recognition from Euromonitor International—a globally respected authority in market research and consumer insights with more than 50 years of expertise—marks a major milestone for the brand. More importantly, it reflects twelve years of listening to women, reimagining the wig experience, and building a community that extends far beyond beauty.

Reimagining the Wig Experience

When Helena founded Luvme Hair twelve years ago, the hair market was largely dominated by hair bundles and complicated installation routines. She saw firsthand how time-consuming and inaccessible traditional wig solutions could be for everyday women, who were often forced to sacrifice comfort for style.

Driven by a belief that beauty should feel effortless, Helena set out to create products that combined premium quality, convenience, and confidence. What began as a solution to a common frustration would eventually help reshape an entire category. Throughout its history, Luvme Hair has consistently introduced category-defining innovations that changed how women shop for and wear wigs, transforming them from occasional vanity purchases into effortless, everyday styling staples.

The brand pioneered some of the industry's most influential product formats, including the first 13x4 Frontal Wig, 360 Lace Wig, HD Lace Wig, and 7x6 Parting Max Wig. These innovations helped bring natural-looking, beginner-friendly wigs into the mainstream, transforming wigs from occasional beauty purchases into everyday styling solutions.

Today, that spirit of innovation continues through new collections such as All-Day Comfort™, MyOwn-Fit™, and All Day Curl Hold™. Most recently, Luvme introduced its AI Try-On feature within the Luvme App, allowing customers to virtually try on and compare different hairstyles using their own photos before making a purchase. By combining advanced technology with a highly realistic virtual try-on experience, the feature helps shoppers find the styles that best suit them with greater confidence and convenience. Since its launch, the AI Try-On feature has received an enthusiastic reaction from customers, making online wig shopping more intuitive and personalized than ever before.

More Than a Brand, A Community

Luvme Hair's growth has never been driven by products alone; its true heartbeat lies in the community it has built.

Since its founding, the brand has dedicated itself to supporting and empowering its customers through practical education, personalized support, and meaningful engagement. Through initiatives such as its online customer communities and the signature Luvme Hair Academy, customers gain direct access to expert styling knowledge and practical guidance, creating a supportive space where women can connect, learn from one another, and share their everyday experiences.

Beyond beauty, Luvme Hair remains committed to making a positive impact. Over the years, the brand has partnered with charitable organizations, including breast cancer support initiatives, to extend its care beyond hair and help empower women through different stages of life.

Today, more than 3 million customers worldwide trust Luvme Hair not only for its premium craftsmanship and continuous innovation, but also for the confidence, connection, and genuine sense of belonging the brand helps foster.

Shaping the Next Chapter

As the No. 1 human hair wig brand in the U.S. by retail sales value, Luvme Hair remains focused on what comes next: advancing wig technology, simplifying beauty routines, and continuing to create products that fit seamlessly into women's everyday lives.

"Receiving this recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the trust that millions of women have placed in us over the years," said Helena, Founder of Luvme Hair.

"When we started Luvme Hair, our goal was simple: to make high-quality wigs easier to wear and more accessible to everyday women. This milestone belongs to our customers and community, who have inspired us every step of the way. As we look ahead, we will continue creating solutions that help women feel comfortable, confident, and free to express themselves in their own way."

About Luvme

Luvme Hair is a leading brand in premium human hair wigs, dedicated to redefining the wig-wearing experience through products that seamlessly blend style, comfort, and authenticity.

Guided by its core belief, "Luvme For You," Luvme believes that hair is a powerful form of identity and self-expression. The brand develops every product with real customer needs at the center—delivering not only high-quality wig solutions, but also genuine care and a transparent, trustworthy experience. Through continuous innovation and a customer-first approach, Luvme empowers women worldwide to express themselves effortlessly—earning the trust of over 2 million customers globally.

To learn more about Luvme, please visit https://shop.luvmehair.com/

SOURCE Luvme Hair