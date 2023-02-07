'THE QUBE' LAUNCHES NEW PODCAST SERIES HONORING BLACK HIV/AIDS AWARENESS DAY

Series Chronicles History & Impact of HIV/AIDS on the Black Community in the South

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, February 7, E3 Radio's 'The Qube' ( https://theqube.app/ ), a new streaming platform of music and podcasts produced by Black, Brown (BIPOC) and Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC) creatives, released a special podcast series titled "Black HIV in the South: How Did We Get Here?," a four part series that chronicles the history, impact and current state of the HIV/AIDS epidemic within the Black community in the southern United States. Debuting today, the podcast series is the first limited series released by the new platform.

Co-hosted by Anna DeShawn and Duane Cramer the series takes a deep dive into the complicated historical intertwining of how systemic racism, economics and culture within the healthcare system contributed to the nearly 52 percent of new infection rates of Black people living in impoverished communities, particularly in the Bible Belt. As told through in-depth interviews and personal stories of people living with the virus and those affected, the series features experts and activists working to combat the epidemic and provide information and resources for those affected, showing a modern, refreshed approach.

"HIV/AIDS awareness is such an important topic in our community, which is one reason I'm proud to bring this series to listeners everywhere," said Anna DeShawn, CEO & co-founder of The Qube. "We are on a mission to uplift and share multi-dimensional experiences and voices through captivating story-telling, news and entertainment, and spotlighting the issues that are most important to Black, Brown and Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC)."

The "Black HIV in the South: How Did We Get Here?" is available on The Qube, iOne Digital | Urban One Podcast Network and anywhere you listen to your podcasts. For more information, please visit https://theqube.app/ .

ABOUT THE QUBE:

The Qube is a new podcast production company and streaming platform of music and podcasts produced by and for Black, Brown and Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC) creatives. It is the brainchild of creator and founder Anna DeShawn, who recognized the need for more diverse, intersectional expression from on-air talent and more inclusive and representative creatives behind the scenes.

