The Quiet Bottleneck in AI Drug Discovery Isn't the Model -- It's the Biology Underneath It

Issued on behalf of MindWalk Holdings Corp.

Everyone is racing to point powerful AI models at drug discovery. A growing camp argues the real prize is the layer beneath the models — the connected biological knowledge they reason over — and that is where one Nasdaq-listed company has placed its bet.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary — The story the market has been telling itself about artificial intelligence and drug discovery is, at its core, a story about models. Bigger models, smarter models, models that can predict how a protein folds or design an antibody from scratch. But a quieter and increasingly influential argument is taking hold among the people actually building these systems: in biology, the model may be the least durable part of the equation. Models improve, get copied, and get commoditized. What is hard — and potentially far more valuable — is the connected, trustworthy biological knowledge the model has to reason over in the first place. Feed even a brilliant model fragmented, contradictory data and it will, in the words of one industry executive, confidently get it wrong.

That debate moves to center stage on June 15, 2026, when MindWalk Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HYFT) joins a virtual investor panel hosted by research firm Jones — alongside generative-biology company Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) and a leading AI compute provider — titled "Partnering to Power the New Era of Drug Discovery." The panel is a small event, but it sits on top of one of the most consequential questions in biotech: as the industry pours capital into AI, what is the part that actually compounds in value? MindWalk's answer — and the trajectory of the broader field — is worth understanding now, because it reframes where the durable advantages in AI-driven medicine may ultimately lie.

Why AI Drug Discovery Hit a Wall — and What Changed

The promise of applying AI to drug discovery has always been intoxicating: compress the decade-plus, billion-dollar odyssey of finding and validating a new medicine into something faster, cheaper, and more likely to succeed. The early wave of "AI-first" biotechs raised enormous sums on that promise. But the field ran into a hard truth that has little to do with algorithms. Biological data is a mess. It is scattered across incompatible files, formats, instruments, lab notebooks, and decades of literature; it is riddled with gaps and contradictions; and the relationships that matter most — how a sequence maps to a structure, a function, a mechanism, a disease — are often implicit rather than recorded. A model trained or prompted on that fragmented foundation can produce fluent, confident answers that are simply wrong, a failure mode the field has come to call hallucination.

In consumer applications, a hallucinating chatbot is an annoyance. In drug discovery, it is a multimillion-dollar wrong turn, sending scientists down a path toward a target or molecule that was never viable. As the industry now races to deploy not just static AI models but autonomous "agentic" systems — AI that can plan and execute multi-step research workflows with limited human supervision — the cost of bad underlying data multiplies. An agent acting on fragmented biology does not just give one wrong answer; it compounds the error across an entire chain of decisions. That escalating risk is exactly why attention is shifting from the models themselves to the integrity of the biological foundation they operate on.

MindWalk's Bet: Own the Context Layer, Not the Model

MindWalk — a company that rebranded in 2025 from its prior identity as ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, unifying its operations and adopting the Nasdaq ticker HYFT — has built its entire strategy around that shift. Rather than competing to build the flashiest model, the company positions its durable asset as the layer underneath: a biological "context layer" that connects and enriches data before any model reasons over it. Its proprietary HYFT® Technology, refined over roughly two decades of curation, is described as a continuously evolving biological representation spanning 660 million biological patterns and 25 billion relationships — a kind of connective tissue that links sequences, structures, functions, mechanisms, pathways, evidence, and literature into a single queryable foundation.

On top of that foundation sit two products the company has brought to market. ReefIQ™, launched in June 2026, is pitched as the biological context layer that sits between a client's fragmented discovery data and its AI reasoning workflows — reconnecting the pieces before the AI acts. LensAI™ is the reasoning and application layer used for target discovery, candidate diligence, and portfolio decision support, and increasingly to host the agentic workflows pharma is racing to adopt. The company's central thesis, which CEO Dr. Jennifer Bath is expected to articulate on the Jones panel, is that because its predictions are grounded in what evolution has already conserved — the functional patterns that have survived across biology — rather than in raw statistical correlation, the system is designed to keep both models and agents from hallucinating in the highest-consequence workflows. Bath has framed the convergence she sees as "biology, context, and compute."

Importantly, this is not purely conceptual. MindWalk reported that its largest enterprise AI client signed a one-year LensAI platform contract — the first contracted, recurring platform-revenue agreement in the company's history — and that the structure is one it intends to scale across its client base. For its fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2026, the company reported revenue of $4.2 million (in Canadian dollars), up 52% year-over-year and a third consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, with U.S. revenue doubling. The company also reported preclinical dengue data that, by its account, supported a computational prediction its platform generated before any animal was immunized — an early, real-world validation of the approach.

The Field Around MindWalk

MindWalk is one expression of a sector that has matured well beyond the first hype cycle, and looking at how a few public peers are positioned helps frame both the opportunity and where MindWalk's niche sits within it. Each of these companies attacks the AI-drug-discovery problem from a different layer of the stack.

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) — MindWalk's fellow panelist — represents the generative-design frontier. The company uses generative AI models paired with an integrated wet lab to design therapeutic antibodies essentially from scratch, conditioning its models on a target's structure and then validating proposals through high-throughput experiments. Absci became clinical-stage with an AI-designed antibody entering a Phase 1 trial, making it a closely watched proof point for whether generative design can produce real drugs. It illustrates the "design" layer of the field — complementary to the data-foundation layer MindWalk emphasizes.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) is among the largest and best-known "AI-first" drug discovery platforms, having industrialized the generation of biological data through massive automated experimentation and paired it with machine learning to identify drug candidates. With collaborations involving major pharmaceutical companies and its own clinical-stage pipeline, Recursion represents the scaled, full-stack ambition of the sector — building both the data engine and the drug pipeline — and the patient capital that strategy requires.

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) approaches the problem from a different intellectual tradition: physics-based computational chemistry. Its software platform simulates how molecules behave at a fundamental level to predict which candidates are worth pursuing, and it both licenses that software to the industry and advances its own pipeline. Schrödinger illustrates the established, software-led end of the field — a reminder that "computational drug discovery" predates the current AI wave and that different modeling philosophies coexist and compete.

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) rounds out the group as the infrastructure-and-decision-support comparison closest in spirit to MindWalk's positioning. A leader in biosimulation and model-informed drug development, Certara provides software and AI-powered services used across the drug-development lifecycle, including in regulatory submissions. As one of the more established, revenue-generating names in the space, it demonstrates that there is a durable, infrastructure-layer business in AI-enabled drug development — the same category MindWalk is targeting with its context layer, albeit at a far larger and more mature scale. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ widely in approach, size, and stage, and MindWalk is among the smaller, earlier-stage names. References to Absci, Jones, and the other panelists describe the event only and do not imply any endorsement or commercial relationship.

The Investment Case — and the Risks

The bull case for the context-layer thesis is conceptually elegant. If models are destined to commoditize — and the pace at which capable AI models now proliferate suggests they might — then the enduring value in AI drug discovery accrues to whoever owns the trusted, connected biological foundation that every model and agent must rely on. A context layer, in that telling, becomes infrastructure: something pharma rents rather than rebuilds, with recurring revenue and compounding value as more data and more programs run through it. MindWalk's first recurring platform contract and its growing revenue are early evidence that customers may be willing to pay for exactly that.

The risks, however, are substantial and should not be minimized. MindWalk is a small-cap company still posting operating losses as it transitions from a legacy wet-lab services business toward a scalable platform model. Its revenue, while growing, is modest in absolute terms, and the company depends on converting engagement into contracted, recurring arrangements that have only just begun. It relies on third-party compute and cloud providers, faces intense competition from larger and better-funded players, and operates in a field where adoption of bio-native and agentic AI could prove slower than hoped. As with any clinical- or platform-stage life-sciences company, there is no certainty that the capabilities described will translate into commercial success, and forward-looking claims about the technology remain just that — forward-looking.

A Sector Finding Its Real Foundation

What makes this moment interesting is not any single company or any single panel. It is that the AI-drug-discovery field appears to be maturing past its first, model-obsessed phase into a more sophisticated understanding of where value actually lives. The lesson emerging from the first wave — that pointing powerful AI at messy biology produces confident nonsense — has pushed serious players toward the unglamorous but essential work of connecting and grounding biological knowledge. Whether the durable advantage ultimately sits in generative design, industrialized data generation, physics-based simulation, or a connected context layer is precisely the question a panel like the one on June 15 exists to debate.

MindWalk has placed a clear, focused bet on the context layer — that in the age of agentic AI, the biology has to be connected and trustworthy before a model ever acts on it, and that owning that foundation is the durable prize. It is an early-stage bet, with real execution and financing risk, and the market has yet to render its verdict. But the trajectory of the field is unmistakable: the conversation has moved from "whose model is biggest" toward "whose biology is most trustworthy," and the companies building that foundation are positioning themselves at what may prove to be the most defensible layer of the entire AI-medicine stack. For investors trying to understand where the next decade of drug discovery is headed, that shift is the story worth watching.

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SOURCES:

[1] MindWalk Holdings Corp. — "MindWalk (NASDAQ: HYFT) CEO Dr. Jennifer Bath to Join Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI) and a Leading AI Compute Provider on Jones AI Day Panel…" (Business Wire, June 12, 2026; primary source for the panel, HYFT/ReefIQ/LensAI platform, Bath quote, 660M patterns / 25B relationships):

https://finance.yahoo.com/sectors/healthcare/articles/mindwalk-nasdaq-hyft-ceo-dr-130000157.html

[2] MindWalk Holdings Corp. — "Launches ReefIQ™, a Biological Context Layer for AI Drug Discovery" (Business Wire, June 10, 2026; ReefIQ context-layer detail):

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260610294167/en/MindWalk-Holdings-Corp.-NASDAQ-HYFT-Launches-ReefIQ-a-Biological-Context-Layer-for-AI-Drug-Discovery

[3] MindWalk Holdings Corp. — "Reports Q3 Fiscal 2026 Financial Results" (Business Wire, March 12, 2026; $4.2M revenue +52% YoY, first recurring LensAI contract, subsidiaries):

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260312858299/en/MindWalk-Holdings-Corp.-Reports-Q3-Fiscal-2026-Financial-Results

[4] MindWalk Holdings Corp. — "ImmunoPrecise Rebrands as MindWalk, Announces NASDAQ Ticker Change to 'HYFT'" (Business Wire, Sept 3, 2025; rebrand, platform business-model shift):

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903938726/en/ImmunoPrecise-Rebrands-as-MindWalk-Announces-NASDAQ-Ticker-Change-to-HYFT

[5] BioPharmaTrend — "Publicly Traded AI-driven Drug Discovery Companies" and related sector coverage (peer context: Absci, Recursion, Schrödinger, Certara):

https://www.biopharmatrend.com/artificial-intelligence/recent-ipos-among-ai-driven-platforms-for-drug-discovery-and-biotech-601/

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