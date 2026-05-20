THE REAL YELLOWSTONE AND LIVE PREMIERE PANEL DISCUSSION NOW AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE THROUGH SHEPHERDS OF WILDLIFE

Award-winning documentary explores wildlife, the rural American West, stewardship, and the future of conservation through the voices of those living closest to the land.

WHITEFISH, Mont., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherds of Wildlife Society announced today that The Real Yellowstone and its exclusive live premiere panel discussion are now available directly through the organization's streaming platform, giving audiences nationwide access to more than two hours of documentary storytelling and in-depth discussion surrounding wildlife, stewardship, and the future of conservation in the American West.

The Real Yellowstone trailer Speed Speed

Filmed across working ranches and rural communities, The Real Yellowstone follows the lives of people living alongside wildlife every day — families balancing land stewardship, economic survival, predators, open space, and the growing pressures changing the modern West. Rather than reducing conservation into politics or headlines, the film explores the human realities shaping the future of wildlife and rural America.

Included with the release is the exclusive live panel discussion filmed during the project's Bozeman premiere event, featuring candid conversations between conservationists, landowners, wildlife advocates, and public voices discussing coexistence, stewardship, public perception, and the widening divide between urban audiences and the landscapes that sustain wildlife.

"Most Americans have never heard directly from the people who live with wildlife every day," said filmmaker and Shepherds of Wildlife founder Tom Opre. "This film was created to bring those voices back into the national conversation before they disappear."

Unlike traditional distribution models, The Real Yellowstone is being released directly through Shepherds of Wildlife, allowing audiences themselves to help expand the reach of independent conservation storytelling. Revenue generated through the film supports future documentary projects, educational outreach, and efforts focused on reconnecting the public with the realities facing wildlife and rural communities around the world.

The release represents part of a broader mission by Shepherds of Wildlife Society to restore public understanding of modern conservation through cinematic storytelling, public engagement, and human-centered narratives from conservation's front lines.

WATCH THE FILM

Viewers can watch The Real Yellowstone and the exclusive live panel discussion directly through Shepherds of Wildlife while helping support future conservation storytelling and public outreach efforts.

https://shepherdsofwildlife.org/products/the-real-yellowstone

ABOUT SHEPHERDS OF WILDLIFE SOCIETY

Shepherds of Wildlife Society is a conservation-focused organization founded by award-winning filmmaker Tom Opre. Through documentary films, educational outreach, and strategic storytelling, the organization works to reconnect audiences with wildlife, stewardship, rural communities, and the human realities shaping the future of conservation worldwide. www.shepherdsofwildlife.org

Media Contact

Adam Handelsman

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SOURCE Shepherds of Wildlife Society