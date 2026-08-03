The RealReal Opens New West Palm Beach Store

Featuring personalized consignment services, private luxury appointments and a curated selection of authenticated designer brands

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The RealReal, the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated luxury resale, today announced the opening of its new West Palm Beach store on Thursday, August 13, at 700 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 136. Relocating from its longtime Palm Beach location to a larger, more modern space, the store is designed to better serve one of the country's most dynamic luxury markets.

Spanning more than 2,100 square feet, the new boutique combines The RealReal's industry-leading authentication expertise with a personalized, concierge-style shopping and consignment experience. Customers can consign, shop and discover authenticated luxury across women's and men's fashion, handbags, fine jewelry, watches and accessories.

The store features a continually refreshed assortment of the most coveted pieces from the world's most sought-after luxury houses, including Chanel, Dior, Hermès, Rolex, Van Cleef & Arpels and more. From iconic handbags and fine jewelry to sought-after watches and ready-to-wear fashion, new arrivals are added daily, making every visit unique.

"South Florida continues to be one of the most important luxury markets in the country, and we're excited to deepen our investment in this community with our new West Palm Beach store," said Rati Sahi Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of The RealReal. "Our stores combine the convenience of our digital marketplace with the expertise of our luxury specialists, creating a seamless experience for South Florida customers to consign their luxury items while discovering new finds."

The West Palm Beach store offers:

Personalized Consignment Services: One-on-one consultations and valuations with luxury experts for handbags, fine jewelry, watches and designer fashion.

Luxury Authentication & Appraisals: Expert evaluations that help consignors understand the resale value of their luxury items.

Curated Shopping Experience: A constantly evolving assortment of authenticated luxury from the world's leading designer brands.

Private Viewings: Personalized appointments to explore exceptional fine jewelry, luxury watches and rare handbags.

To celebrate the grand opening, guests are invited to visit the store on Thursday, August 13, and enjoy complimentary beverages from Maman, including its signature iced matcha lattes, while exploring the latest arrivals.

From August 13–15, customers who consign an accepted item at the West Palm Beach store will receive a $100 The RealReal site credit to shop in-store that day. Terms and conditions apply. See store for complete details.

The opening marks The RealReal's 18th retail location in the United States, further expanding the company's omnichannel presence and bringing its trusted authentication expertise and full-service luxury consignment model to one of the nation's fastest-growing luxury retail destinations.

Store Information

The RealReal – West Palm Beach

700 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 136

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Hours

Monday–Saturday: 10:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

About The RealReal

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, trusted by more than 40 million members. Our full-service consignment model—offering virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping—enables consumers to buy and sell luxury across fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art, and home categories with ease. The company combines a rigorous, expert-led authentication process with proprietary technology, including AI and machine learning, to power optimal pricing and processing for our members, and to help scale the business. By extending the life of millions of luxury goods, the company is leading a more circular economy while delivering a seamless experience for buyers and sellers.

The RealReal Store Locations

Chicago, IL • Dallas, TX • Greenwich, CT • Houston, TX • Los Angeles, CA (Melrose, Brentwood) • Manhasset, NY • Marin, CA • Miami, FL (Design District) • Newport Beach, CA • Brooklyn, NY • New York, NY (Madison Avenue, Midtown Luxury Consignment Office and SoHo) • West Palm Beach, FL • Palo Alto, CA • San Francisco, CA • Summit, NJ

*Offer valid August 13-15, 2026, at The RealReal West Palm Beach store only. Customers who consign an accepted item during the promotional period will receive a $100 The RealReal site credit to shop the same day. Terms and conditions apply. See store for complete details.

SOURCE The RealReal