The Rebirth of America's Largest Forgotten Estate: Kaminskiy Premier Leads a Multi-Million Dollar Restoration

The 68,000-square-foot Château de Kaminskiy enters its next chapter as the signature project of Kaminskiy Premier, the luxury division restoring the property to its original grandeur.

SHOAL CREEK, Ala., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest abandoned mansion in America just woke up. Kaminskiy Premier, the luxury renovation division of Kaminskiy Group, has broken ground on the restoration of Château de Kaminskiy — Alabama's largest private residence and the 44th largest home in America. The gates are open. The cameras are rolling. The world is watching.

Château de Kaminskiy

Built in 1997 for a reported $26–30 million, the 68,000-square-foot French château sits on 27 acres within the exclusive Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club. It features 15 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a 25-seat private theater, two guest houses, an equestrian facility, and the iconic guitar-shaped driveway visible from the air. Its frescoed entrance foyer, domed cupola, and crystal chandelier represent craftsmanship virtually impossible to replicate today.

Kaminskiy Premier was built for exactly this. Accepting just four to five projects per year with a $3M+ minimum investment, the division delivers a white-glove design-build experience unlike anything in the industry — a senior designer travels to the client's property, a dedicated project manager remains on-site through completion, and every cost is disclosed in full with zero markups.

The multi-year restoration will honor the château's original French architectural character while adding a world-class wellness center — cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared sauna, cold plunge pools, and IV therapy — plus a professional gym and BJJ training facility. Upon completion, the estate becomes a private retreat and invitation-only destination for leaders, athletes, and entrepreneurs.

"The craftsmanship is impossible to match today — the gold leafing, the frescoed ceilings. When we walked in, it took our breath away," said Sergei Kaminskiy, who immigrated from Siberia at age seven. "My parents sacrificed everything for a chance at a better life." With over 4 million social media followers documenting every phase, this is the most public luxury restoration in the world today, and the clearest proof of what Kaminskiy Premier is capable of. Estate owners ready for a transformation of this caliber are invited to begin the conversation at kaminskiypremier.com.

"This is going to be a fun ride and bless a lot of people."

— Sergei Kaminskiy, Founder & CEO, Kaminskiy Group

FOLLOW THE RESTORATION LIVE

Instagram: @chateaudekaminskiy | @sergei.kaminskiy

YouTube: youtube.com/@chateaudekaminskiy

Kaminskiy Premier: kaminskiypremier.com | Begin the Conversation

ABOUT KAMINSKIY PREMIER

Kaminskiy Premier is the ultra-luxury renovation division of Kaminskiy Group, built exclusively for discerning homeowners ready to transform extraordinary residences. Accepting just four to five projects per year with a $3M+ minimum investment, Kaminskiy Premier delivers a fully managed, white-glove design-build experience — with a senior designer who travels to the client, a dedicated on-site project manager, and complete financial transparency throughout. Kaminskiy Premier serves clients across the country and around the world. Visit kaminskiypremier.com or call 858-358-5397 to begin the conversation.

ABOUT KAMINSKIY GROUP

Kaminskiy Group is a family of companies founded by Sergei Kaminskiy, encompassing Kaminskiy Premier (ultra-luxury renovation), Kaminskiy Design and Remodeling (award-winning residential remodeling), Kaminskiy Care and Repair (national handyman franchise), and Kaminskiy Commercial Construction. The group has earned industry recognition in 16 of its more than 20 years in business. Learn more at kaminskiy.com.

Media Contact: [email protected] | kaminskiypremier.com | 858-358-5397

High-resolution photography and interviews available upon request.

SOURCE Kaminskiy Premier