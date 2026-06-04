The Result Center Launches as Privacy-First, AI-Powered Executive Advisory Firm

The firm operates as a collective of practitioners across executive coaching, advisory, and AI strategy disciplines. Its Privacy Commitments framework breaks from industry norms of training AI models on client data.

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Result Center, LLC launched publicly today with a practitioner collective model and a public Privacy Commitments framework that distinguishes the firm's posture from the broader leadership consulting and generative AI advisory market. The firm serves senior leaders at mid-market companies, generally those in the $10 million to $1.5 billion revenue range, who need clearer strategic thinking on leadership, strategy and complex, AI-influenced decisions than commodity tools can provide.

The Result Center - A collective spanning executive coaching, advisory & AI strategy, built on privacy-first commitment. Post this The Result Center (TRC) collective of practitioners — Chad C. Harvey, Jolene Pickens (Now2Next Consulting), Kirsten Yurich, Angella Dagenhart (The BLU Arc Collective), Krista Beljan (The BLU Arc Collective), Kevin Fitzpatrick (The Cnesta Group), and Marc Kline — AI-Powered, Privacy Focused. theresultcenter.com

The Result Center operates as a collective of practitioners spanning executive coaching, advisory, and AI strategy disciplines, each delivering services under TRC's frameworks and methodologies. The launch roster comprises:

• Chad C. Harvey (founder)

• Marc Kline

• Jolene Pickens (Now2Next Consulting)

• Kevin Fitzpatrick (Cnesta Group)

• Krista Beljan (The BLU Arc Collective)

• Angella Dagenhart (The BLU Arc Collective)

• Kirsten Yurich

Additional practitioners are expected to join post-launch as the firm continues to scale.

"Mid-market executives are getting two bad options right now," said Harvey, founder of The Result Center. "Commodity AI tools that treat the C-suite the same as everyone else, or large-firm consulting that prices them out. The Result Center is built to deliver senior-grade advisory work at the pace executives actually need it, with practitioners who have operated at that altitude."

The launch is paired with publication of TRC's Privacy Commitments page, available at theresultcenter.com. The framework operationalizes a stewardship posture grounded in two parallel commitments:

1. Deliberate choices that protect client data beyond regulatory requirements.

2. Concrete technical controls that mitigate data risk.

TRC's practitioner infrastructure, CLAIR, runs on Amazon Web Services independently audited against SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA-eligibility, PCI DSS, and FedRAMP. The TRC application sitting on top of that audited infrastructure is not yet independently SOC 2 audited, and the firm states this explicitly on the Privacy Commitments page. Application-level audit is on the published roadmap.

"Most AI vendor privacy pages exist to avoid hard questions," Harvey said. "Ours exists to answer them. We treat privacy as a strategic asset, not a compliance burden. Audited foundation. Stewardship by choice."

The firm also confirmed that its forthcoming intelligence platform, EPIE (Executive Pattern Intelligence Engine), will enter limited beta later this summer with general availability expected in Fall 2026. EPIE will synthesize strategic patterns from TRC's curated corpus of executive conversations, organized by leadership orientation rather than industry vertical. A separate announcement will accompany general availability.

For more information about The Result Center, its practitioners, or the firm's Privacy Commitments framework, visit theresultcenter.com. For privacy or infrastructure inquiries, contact [email protected].

About The Result Center

The Result Center, LLC is an AI-powered executive advisory firm serving senior leaders at mid-market companies across executive coaching, advisory, and AI strategy. The firm operates as a collective of practitioners, supported by CLAIR, its internal AWS-based practitioner infrastructure. Founder Chad C. Harvey holds a J.D. and chairs multiple executive peer groups, including through Vistage, in addition to hosting the AI for the C-Suite® podcast. The firm is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

SOURCE The Result Center LLC