The Richman Group Names Abby Perez Director of Development to Support Southwest Expansion

PHOENIX, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richman Group Development Corp. announced the appointment of Abby Perez as Director of Development for the Richman Group of Arizona, strengthening the company's affordable and multifamily development platform across Arizona and the Southwest.

Abby Perez

Based in Arizona, Perez will lead development initiatives across the state while supporting The Richman Group's strategic expansion into New Mexico and Nevada. Her appointment reflects the company's commitment to growing its regional development platform and delivering high-quality affordable apartment communities in markets experiencing increasing demand for attainable housing.

Perez joins The Richman Group from Dominium, where she managed the underwriting and execution of affordable multifamily developments across Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Minnesota. During her tenure, she played a key role in the development and management of nearly 2,500 affordable apartments throughout the Southwest, guiding projects through acquisition, financing, entitlements, construction, and conversion. Her experience includes Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) development, tax-exempt bond financing, municipal approvals, and coordinating complex capital structures with lenders, equity investors, municipalities, and public agencies. Among her notable accomplishments are supporting Dominium's first new construction development in New Mexico and leading execution of the company's first build-to-rent community to date.

"Abby brings exceptional experience in affordable housing development and has successfully managed complex multifamily projects throughout the Southwest," said Alex Popovic, Regional Vice President of Development for The Richman Group of Arizona. "Her expertise in LIHTC development, tax-exempt financing, and navigating public-private partnerships will be an invaluable asset as we continue expanding our development platform across Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada. We're excited to welcome Abby to the team and look forward to the leadership and insight she will bring to our growing pipeline."

"As an Arizona native, I've seen firsthand how important affordable housing is to the long-term success of our communities," said Perez. "Joining The Richman Group provides an incredible opportunity to work with a team that shares my commitment to developing high-quality apartment communities that make a meaningful difference for individuals and families. I'm excited to help advance our development efforts throughout Arizona while supporting the company's continued growth across the Southwest."

Perez earned both a Master of Real Estate Development and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business and is an active member of Urban Land Institute and Women in Affordable Housing.

The Richman Group continues to expand its affordable and market-rate apartment development efforts throughout the Southwest, where strong population growth and increasing housing affordability challenges continue to drive demand for thoughtfully planned multifamily communities. Perez's appointment further strengthens the company's ability to pursue new development opportunities while delivering high-quality apartment communities that serve residents, municipalities, and long-term community needs.

The Richman Group Development Corp

The Richman Group Development Corp. is one of the nation's leading multifamily real estate developers, specializing in the development of market-rate, workforce, affordable, mixed-income, senior, and supportive housing communities. As part of The Richman Group of Companies, the firm provides comprehensive development services from site acquisition and entitlement through design, construction, and project delivery. For more information, visit The Richman Group.

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SOURCE The Richman Group Development Corp.