The Rideshare Helper for NYC Families

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpRydz is New York City's rideshare solution for NYC families, shuttling children to and from school, camp, activities, and more! JumpRydz offers kid-safe rides for unaccompanied children, making it easier for NYC families to obtain and keep a job without having to constantly worry about how their child will safely get from one place to another. This innovative family rideshare company offers pre-scheduled rides for multiple children, and with multiple stops, making it the perfect solution for families throughout New York City who want to ensure their children are safely making it to school and other activities.

JumpRydz offers more than just rides to school for little ones, they can also provide rides to the airport, rides for seniors, and even rides home from the hospital for you and your newborn! With proper-fitting child safety seats available, JumpRydz is your safe and reliable rideshare solution for single parents, families with elder members, and families throughout New York City who just need a little help making sure their loved ones get to their appointments, school, and more.

JumpRydz understands that your children are precious cargo. That's why we've obtained licensing and certifications from several institutions to provide you with peace of mind that your child is in good hands. JumpRydz is licensed and certified by the following:

The Black Car Fund®

NYC® Taxi & Limousine Commission

NYC® Small Business Services

Empire State Development

Safe Kids Worldwide™

When you choose JumpRydz to take your child to and from school, camp, or other activities, you can rest assured they are in safe and capable hands. With JumpRydz, you can focus on work and other obligations while feeling sure that your child has a reliable ride to all of their activities.

Learn more about our child-safe rideshares at: JumpRydz.com

About JumpRydz

JumpRydz was established in 2011 with a mission to provide safe rides to unaccompanied minors and families while offering healthy, ethical, and well-paid working opportunities for individuals throughout the community. JumpRydz is committed to always putting families first, whether that's a child, senior, or another member of your family who needs reliable, safe, and affordable transportation throughout New York City. JumpRydz is honored to serve you and your family.

