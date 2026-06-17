The SaaS Apocalypse is Here. {Love, Queen One}

Hide Your Martech Vendors

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Never Pay Full Price," said Maricor Resente, Founder of Queen One.

Queen One has assembled a world-class team of commerce technologists, founders, and apex marketers to bring the commerce ecosystem world-scale technology at prices designed to destabilize Martech.

Today, Queen One proudly unveils the Queen One CRM.

Beauty and Performance

We have a duty to be a steward for All Brands. Queen One has a vision for commerce and today we delivered our first book. It's here. You should engage with it. It delivers the two things that brands care about most: Beauty and Performance.

Beauty is Vibrant brand experience.

Beauty is true essence of products…the vibration of goods.

Performance is growing your business 50% and giving your team members raises.

Performance is undeniable. Top-line, bottom-line, get in line.

If you're interested, we produced a song. In the hook, it says "make the beauty go up, make the cost go down, watch the revenue circle the towwwwwwnnnnn," lyrics by Ryan Urban, CEO.

At Queen One, we focus on the value of the product. When you join forces with us, your customers get to feel the energy of the brand and the stories of all your great products. "This feels like us," said the CEO of a prominent brand that recently signed with us.

Talk to us to usher your brand into 2028, to increase your CRM performance by 50%+, to reduce your CRM costs by 50%+.

CRM: No Longer a Utility Bill

Today's CRM platforms do not understand customer + brand relationships. Brands don't like creating rules, flows, journeys, and segmentation logic. Customers don't like receiving them.

That is why Queen One has launched a completely new system for commerce — one powered by more than 30 competing models, algorithmic decision-making, and individualized streams for every consumer. Every interaction becomes a competition of models working on behalf of both the consumer and the brand. "When models compete, you win," said Namik Adulzade, CTO of Queen One.

The result is the industry's first true CRM — one where every consumer receives beauty and every brand receives performance.

A Word From Our Sponsors

The company has already attracted strong conviction from investors across AI and commerce.

"In my 18 years of investing, I've never seen a team ship so much product so fast," said Elodie Dupuy, Founder and Managing Partner at Full In. "Not only is the rate of evolution astounding, but the vision is celestial—ever expanding—and not pie in the sky. It's rooted in an unbelievable depth of customer understanding, the kind of understanding that lets you give customers what they never knew they needed. I can't imagine where the company will be in a year."

"I've never seen a team with such a big, beautiful vision for the future of commerce," said Brett Martin, Co-Founder of Charge Ventures. "In a sea of soulless wrappers that confuse eliminating jobs with progress, Queen One unleashes the world's best creatives to do their best work. Generative commerce is coming, and Queen One is leading the way."

"Commerce experiences have looked identical for way too long. What sets Queen One apart is their deep industry expertise and absolute passion to build something truly unique. They're reinventing the way brands create presence, tell stories, and drive performance online. We are thrilled to back a team with the ambition to make the internet feel alive again," said Sandy Cass, Partner at Red Swan Ventures.

Investor, Media, and Brand Relations

Time is Now. Invest Boldly.

Queen One is backed by Charge Ventures, Full In Partners, Red Swan Ventures, Inspired and more than 44 friends and family investors.

Queen One is also partnered with New York State and is committed to creating 600 jobs. The company has built the Rise and Fly Vision Centre in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and received $6 million in performance-based tax credits from Empire State Development.

SOURCE Queen One