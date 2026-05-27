the Saffron Solution will join functional and integrative medicine practitioners at AIC 2026 in San Diego, May 27-30, 2026, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt to discuss how functional medical practices can scale personalized care with a stronger operational technology and services infrastructure.

SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Functional medicine continues to attract patients looking for more personalized, root-cause care. But as demand grows, many practices are discovering that clinical excellence alone is not enough to build a sustainable and scalable practice.

The challenges are operational, brand awareness, and growth.

the Saffron Solution integrated tech stack and services solution for functional medicine practices. Booth 304. May 27-30, 2026, San Diego, AIC 2026. Institute of Functional Medicine annual conference.

Maandukya Corporation, owner of the Saffron Solution, will be at AIC 2026, the Institute for Functional Medicine Conference in San Diego, May 27–30, 2026, at Booth 304, meeting with practitioners to discuss how functional medicine practices can strengthen the operating layer, brand awareness, and growth management that support as well as enhance patient care.

Functional medicine practices often spend more time with each patient, gather more detailed histories, coordinate advanced testing, support lifestyle and nutrition protocols, and maintain ongoing communication between visits. That level of care is valuable, but it also creates pressure on the systems behind the practice.

Research supports the operational complexity behind this model. The Institute for Functional Medicine reported that 71% of first-time functional medicine patient visits last 60–120 minutes, and cited data showing the average functional medicine patient reports 30 symptoms. IFM's survey was distributed to more than 7,000 practitioners and yielded 1,016 responses. At the same time, McKinsey's 2024 healthcare consumer research, based on 3,587 Consumer Health Insights responses and 2,348 Health Media Consumer Survey responses, found that healthcare organizations must improve the end-to-end consumer journey, including access, education, continuity of care, and adherence support. MGMA's 2024 management and staff compensation benchmarks, based on more than 171,000 management and staff positions, further highlight the staffing pressures medical practices face as they try to grow.

Staffing pressure adds to the challenge: MGMA's 2024 Management and Staff Compensation report reflects data from more than 171,000 management and staff positions, offering a national benchmark for the compensation pressures facing medical groups.

For many practices, the day-to-day reality includes disconnected software, manual follow-ups, inconsistent patient communication, underused data, limited staff bandwidth, and marketing systems that do not connect with the actual patient journey.

the Saffron Solution data confirms that not only do medical practices see significantly improved operational efficiencies, but Google reviews improve by upto 40%, patient wait times decline by over 45%, and bottom-line revenue can go up by 30% by bringing silos together through a HIPAA-compliant practice management and automation platform that integrates robust enterprise-grade HIPAA-compliant integrated technologies, analytics, communication workflows, marketing support, EHR/PM connectivity, and multilingual human engagement.

the Saffron Solution technology stack integrates with most third-party EHRs via APIs.

"Functional medicine is built on time, trust, education, and continuity," said Varun Khanna, founder and CEO of the Saffron Solution. "The operational systems around the practice should integrate, support, and help scale that model, not work against it."

At AIC 2026, the Saffron Solution will focus on three areas that are increasingly important for functional medicine practices:

Building a clear and credible brand

Patients are searching for guidance, education, and trust. Practices need websites, content, SEO, newsletters, webinars, social engagement, reputation management, and CRM workflows that communicate their value clearly.

Reducing administrative friction

High-touch care requires organized scheduling, reminders, recalls, waitlists, forms, surveys, HIPAA-compliant chat, patient reactivation, and communication workflows that do not depend entirely on staff memory or manual effort.

Supporting scalable patient engagement

As practices grow, patient follow-up becomes harder to manage consistently. The Saffron Solution combines automation, analytics dashboards, agentic AI workflows, EHR/PM integration, referring provider tools, and multilingual patient engagement officers to help practices stay connected with patients across the care journey.

The company's platform includes 50+ integrated applications, a zero-cost technology stack, HIPAA-compliant workflows, EHR/PM integration, and multilingual human support for medical practices.

the Saffron Solution will be available at Booth 304 throughout AIC 2026.

Event Details

Conference: AIC 2026, Institute of Functional Medicine Conference

Location: San Diego, California. Manchester Grand Hyatt

Dates: May 27–30, 2026

Booth: 304

Media Contact

Varun Khanna

Founder & CEO

Maandukya Corporation

[email protected]

424-842-4524

thesaffronsolution.com

SOURCE Maandukya Corporation