The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors Women United of Lake County

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women United of Lake County collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation, which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.

Volunteers gathered to assemble 60 early learning and nutrition kits for families with children under five years old. The dual-purpose kits combined shelf-stable food items with early learning activities and were prepared for Family First Center of Lake County, which provides early learning programs within the PADS shelter at a hotel in Mundelein, Illinois.

Women United of Lake County

Volunteers worked together to organize and package supplies in preparation for the event. "I'm always amazed by the way our team members come together throughout the year to make these projects a success," said Sonia Munoz, a volunteer with the SBBRG Foundation. "It is truly inspiring to see everyone's willingness to pitch in, help one another, and make a meaningful difference in our community."

The completed kits will provide children and families with engaging educational activities along with nutritious, shelf-stable food to support both learning and well-being. Program funding will also assist Women United of Lake County's HUGS program, which brings members together to provide hands-on help for local schools, projects, and community initiatives, including the Early Learning Club and its young learners.

To learn more about Women United of Lake County and its work in the community, please visit Women United of Lake County.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: [email protected]

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.com

SOURCE SBB Research Group Foundation