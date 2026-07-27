The School Search Is Changing: National Education Strategist Explains What Every Parent Needs to Know Before Choosing the Right School

Independent Education Group helps families navigate every stage of the educational journey through personalized strategy, advocacy and year-round guidance

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The back-to-school season is just around the corner, which means millions of parents are making school decisions. Gone are the days when children simply attend the school assigned by their address. Today, families have more educational choices than ever before, from public and charter schools to private schools, specialized programs and homeschooling. With so many options available, selecting the right educational path has become one of the most important decisions a family will make.

Michelle Smith, Founder and Chief Education Strategist of Independent Education Group Independent Education Group

"Choosing a school is not just about where a child will spend the next year. It is about shaping their future," says Michelle Smith, Founder and Chief Education Strategist of Independent Education Group. "Families do not just need help finding a school. They need a trusted education advisor who understands their child's goals, advocates for their needs and helps them make thoughtful decisions throughout every stage of the educational journey."

As a nationally recognized education strategist, Smith works with families across the country not only during the admissions process, but throughout a student's educational journey. Independent Education Group provides personalized educational planning, helping families navigate transitions, identify opportunities, overcome challenges and build long term strategies that support each child's academic, social and personal growth.

With so many options available beyond neighborhood public schools, families may choose charter schools, independent schools, specialized academic programs, faith based education or homeschooling. Others simply are not aware of the opportunities available to them or believe their choices are limited by geography or finances. Regardless of a family's goals, there are often more educational options within reach than they realize.

According to the Pew Research Center, traditional public schools tend to be larger than any other type, charter school teachers are the most racially and ethnically diverse, and private school teachers tend to be slightly older and have more experience than teachers in charter schools. Understanding these differences, as well as each school's culture, academic approach, support services and opportunities, is critical when determining the best educational fit for a child.

Rather than simply helping families choose a school, Smith's work is built around five foundational pillars that provide year-round support:

The Five Pillars of Educational Success

Vision: Developing a personalized educational vision that reflects each student's strengths, interests and long-term goals.

Strategy: Creating a customized road map that helps families confidently navigate every educational milestone.

Guidance: Providing ongoing support through regular touch points, educational workshops, planning sessions and trusted advice throughout the year.

Advocacy: Helping families navigate challenges, transitions and important educational decisions while ensuring every child's needs remain the priority.

Opportunity: Identifying educational pathways, scholarships, specialized programs and opportunities many families may not know exist.

Here are additional things every parent should know when navigating the school selection process:

There are more options than many families realize. Parents are not limited to choosing between their neighborhood public school and homeschooling. Exploring all available educational opportunities can open doors that better fit a child's needs.

Parents are not limited to choosing between their neighborhood public school and homeschooling. Exploring all available educational opportunities can open doors that better fit a child's needs. Learning styles matter. Understanding a child's personality, strengths, interests and learning style is essential when selecting the right educational environment. Students are more likely to thrive when they are in a setting that complements how they learn best.

Understanding a child's personality, strengths, interests and learning style is essential when selecting the right educational environment. Students are more likely to thrive when they are in a setting that complements how they learn best. The right fit makes a lasting difference. School culture, teaching philosophy, support systems, extracurricular opportunities and academic expectations all contribute to a child's confidence, growth and long-term success. Thoughtful educational decisions today can influence opportunities for years to come.

School culture, teaching philosophy, support systems, extracurricular opportunities and academic expectations all contribute to a child's confidence, growth and long-term success. Thoughtful educational decisions today can influence opportunities for years to come. Affordability should not be a barrier. Many families assume private education is financially out of reach. However, scholarships, tuition assistance, tax benefits and other financial opportunities may make additional options more accessible than they expect.

Many families assume private education is financially out of reach. However, scholarships, tuition assistance, tax benefits and other financial opportunities may make additional options more accessible than they expect. Families do not have to navigate it alone. Working with an experienced education strategist can help parents avoid costly mistakes, uncover opportunities and make informed decisions with greater confidence.

"Families deserve more than admissions assistance. They deserve a trusted partner who helps them make thoughtful educational decisions year after year," said Smith. "Education is one of the most important investments a family will ever make, and having an experienced strategist by your side will make all the difference in helping a child reach their fullest potential."

Smith has spent more than 20 years serving as a dean of students, principal, head of school and educational leader. Today, she serves families nationwide as a trusted education strategist, providing personalized guidance that extends well beyond school admissions. From early educational planning and school transitions to academic coaching, college preparation, parent advising and student advocacy, she helps families skillfully navigate every stage of a child's educational journey. Her purpose is to empower families to make thoughtful, informed educational decisions that unlock each student's fullest potential. For more information, visit https://www.independenteducationgroup.com/.

About Independent Education Group

Founded by veteran educator Michelle Smith, Independent Education Group is a national educational advisory firm dedicated to helping families navigate every stage of the educational journey with confidence. Serving as a family's trusted educational advisory firm, Independent Education Group provides personalized educational strategy, advocacy, academic guidance, parent coaching and year-round support that extends far beyond school admissions. Built on five guiding pillars of Vision, Strategy, Guidance, Advocacy and Opportunity, the firm partners with families to help students thrive academically, socially and personally while making thoughtful educational decisions from childhood through college. Guided by the belief that every child deserves an educational journey designed with purpose, guided by expertise and supported with unwavering advocacy, Independent Education Group helps families build futures with confidence and lasting impact. To get more information about the services, visit the site at: https://www.independenteducationgroup.com/

Sources:

Pew Research Center. U.S. public, private and charter schools in 5 charts. June 2024. https://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2024/06/06/us-public-private-and-charter-schools-in-5-charts/

SOURCE Independent Education Group