The Second City Launches PLAY

New Kids & Teen Division Inspiring Creativity, Confidence, and Connection Through Improvisation

CHICAGO and TORONTO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second City, the world's premier comedy theater and training center, today announced the launch of The Second City PLAY, a new division dedicated to bringing the power of improvisation to children, families, schools, and communities.

Built on the belief that play is essential to learning, creativity, and connection, PLAY brings together The Second City's youth-focused classes, camps, workshops, school partnerships, family entertainment, and future digital content under one unified brand. Through these experiences, young people develop confidence, communication skills, empathy, and resilience while having fun.

"Improvisation teaches skills that extend far beyond the stage," said Elizabeth Howard, co-President of The Second City. "It helps young people become stronger collaborators, more confident communicators, and creative problem-solvers. Each year, The Second City delivers more than 4,200 hours of youth programming to over 5,000 children and teens across the United States and Canada. PLAY brings these efforts together under one vision while creating new opportunities for young people to discover their voices, build meaningful connections, and find joy in the creative process."

The launch comes alongside a growing slate of youth and family programming. No Grown-Ups Allowed, The Second City's interactive comedy experience for kids and families, debuted this spring and will continue with more than 40 performances throughout the summer. In June, Second City Summer Comedy Camps will welcome more than 1,500 campers across Chicago, Toronto, and New York.

Families, educators, schools, community organizations, and potential partners are encouraged to visit the PLAY landing page to learn more, explore programming opportunities, and sign up for updates.

Media Contact: Colleen Fahey, [email protected]

SOURCE The Second City